Davenport Wins Preseason All-Conference Honors





CINCINNATIA— Junior warden of the University of Cincinnati Jeremiah Davenport was named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason Second Team on Wednesday. The Queen City native started 14 of 23 games last season, averaging 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was eighth and ninth in the league for three-pointers made (2.1) and percentage (37.8), respectively. He finished his sophomore season at a high level, earning All-AAC Tournament honors after averaging 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds to go with nine treys as the Bearcats stormed into the championship game. He collected a total of 12 double-digit scoring games. Davenport joins David De Julius and Mika Adams Woods as returning starters (seven letter winners in total) to Wes Miller era. The Bearcats also welcomed seven newcomers and placed sixth in the AAC. SEASONAL CARDS

Less than 300 subscriptions stay ahead of the 18-game slate at Fifth Third Arena, which opens November 9 against Evansville. Thirteen of the team’s 18 AAC games are broadcast on ESPN’s linear networks. WATCH AAC MEDIA DAY Fans can listen to AAC’s Media Day coverage on Wednesday and ThursdayESPN More. Cincinnati’s 50-minute segment kicks off Thursday at 10:35 a.m. ET. PRESEASON COACHES POLL 1. Houston (8)

2. Memphis (3)

3. High School

4. Wichita State

5. UCF

6. Cincinnati

7. Tulsa

8. Temple

T9. South Florida

T9. Tulane

11. East Carolina PRESEASON HONORS Player of the Year: Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Rookie of the Year: Jalen Duren, Memphis First team Marcus Sasser, Jr., Houston

Jalen Duren, Fr., Memphis

Landers Nolley II, RJr., Memphis

Kendric Davis, Senior, SMU

Tyson Etienne, Jr., Wichita State Second Team Brandon Mahan, Gr., UCF

Emoni Bates, Fr., Memphis

Deandre Williams, Sr., Memphis

Jeremiah Davenport , Jr., Cincinnati

Jaylen Forbes, So., Tulane

