Atleti presents Cricket’s Big Night on October 20 – Atltico Ottawa





On October 20 we play Valor FC. Always a competitive match against our Winnipeg enemies. Kick-off is 7pm at TD Place, but this is no ordinary evening… It’s The great night of cricket! Meet Cricket. AN2 year old male potcake from Antigua. He’s been in Ottawa for about a year and didn’t find?are forever home. He is social, playful and a huge cuddly bear. Here has a heart of gold. On October 20 Atletico Ottawawantto help Cricket find the right furever house. This is his night. He is the star. Come and meet Cricket and find out all about adopting Cricket and other dogs via Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue. We want you here, so for The great night of cricket, we extend an AFFORDABLE TICKET offer! Seriously, how can we find FURever homes for dogs if YOU are not there. Enjoy $5 child tickets and $15 adult tickets in section N. Cricket also brings a few friends. There will be a number of rescue dogs roaming the hall at TD Place. Remember, these are rescue dogs that have been through a lot, so be calm and ask the handler questions. And in case you didn’t already know… Potcakes is the name given to mixed breed dogs from the Caribbean. All dogs are at Potcakes The great night of cricket. All made possible by Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue – a small but mighty animal rescue in Ottawa. (More information about EOPR below) And note… in case you were wondering… No, you can’t bring your dog to this game. Yes, that’s happened before at TD Place, but this night is all about Cricket. A search is underway for Cricket’s Fur-ever house. See you then. Order tickets below… Here’s a little more about it Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue. And hey, if you love dogs and have the idea of ​​giving a dog a better life, the links are below for volunteering, donations, and more! Their website:http://www.saveapotcake.com/ Their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/saveapotcake Direct EMT Donations:[email protected]

