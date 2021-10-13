BCCI Announces Tender Release to Own and Operate an IPL Team





MEDIA ADVICE October 13, 2021 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Announces Tender Release to Own and Operate an Indian Premier League (IPL) Team The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the invitation to tender document (Invitation to Tender) on 31 August 2021 against payment of the non-refundable tender costs. The invitation to purchase the ITT document (invitation) issued on August 31, 2021 is attached as Annex A. Subsequently, the BCCI had extended the date for the purchase of the ITT document to October 10, 2021 (Extension Notice I). The renewal notice I is attached as: Annex B. At the request of several interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchase of the ITT document to 20 October 2021. The ITT will be available to interested parties upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10 ,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms in the Invitation Document apply. Interested parties are requested to send an email to: [email protected] for more information on purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT must have the subject line ITT for the right to own and operate one of the two proposed new IPL teams. Any interested party wishing to bid should buy the ITT. However, only those who meet the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and are subject to the other conditions set out therein are eligible to bid. It is clarified that the purchase of this ITT alone does not entitle anyone to bid. The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or change the bidding process at any time without notice. IPL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcci.tv/articles/2021/news/155140/board-of-control-for-cricket-in-india-bcci-announces-release-of-tender-to-own-and-operate-an-indian-premier-league-ipl-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos