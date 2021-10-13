Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Son Rohitha Makes Cricket Debut





Rohitha Rajapaksa, the youngest son of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is making his cricket debut today in his bid to compete in the upcoming domestic 50-overs tournament, Cricket Age only learns. Rohitha, a former rugby player, used to represent the Army rugby team. According to sources, Rohitha is currently playing an exhibition game in Surrey Village, Maggona for Kalutara City Club. “The club is organizing an exhibition game today to identify players for the upcoming 50 over tournament. He (Rohitha) is also playing in the exhibition game,” a source toldCricket age. 50 over tournament is scheduled for October 27. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Tournament Committee hopes to complete the tournament for the Lanka Premier League (LPL). It is followed by the all-important National Super League with the participation of 5 teams Colombo, Kandy, Dambulla, Galle and Jaffna. This will be the highest standard of domestic cricket in the country. The players are selected for the National Super League based on their performance in the Inter-Club competitions. The National Super League is played in January, February and March as four-day first-class matches and 50-over matches. The new structure was designed by the Sri Lanka Cricket Tournament Committee headed by Samantha Dodanwela in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee headed by Aravinda De Silva.

