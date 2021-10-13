Sports
Darnell Mooney, Justin Fields build connection for Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields saw receiver Darnell Mooney out of the corner of his eye on Wednesday and dropped out of his weekly press conference. The rookie fell to the floor and performed two push-ups.
He told Mooney he had 33 more to go.
You lose a bet, man, Mooney said. It was bowling. It was a pretty close game. But a win is a win.
Mooney plays Madden and Call of Duty with his quarterback, though he said Fields isn’t very good at video games. However, the competition comes from both men when they bowl. Mooney who beat David Montgomery earlier this year, leading to more pushups, tries to mess with Fields in the lanes.
I’m like, Yo, you throw your arm at me. We’ll need you for practice tomorrow, Mooney said. He’s like, Man, I’m straight. It’s a different kind of throwing mechanism.
Mooneys’ connection to his rookie quarterback starts on the practice field, but goes from there.
I mean, it could be video games, just chatting on the phone or joking in the locker room, Mooney said. Anything can build chemistry when you do things together.
That came to the fore in the most crucial moment of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Five trailing third-and-12 with about 7:30 to play, the Raiders dropped eight defenders in cover. Four two by the numbers, two by the hashes were at the 39 which was the Bears line to win.
The Bears sent four receivers for passes, including Mooney, lined up in the correct slot. He sprinted onto the field and stopped right in the middle between the two hashes. The ball was already in the air by then. He turned and caught it and fell half a meter before the first marker.
He ran to his spot, turned and caught the ball Fields said. That was a good game of his.
There was more to it than that. The Bears had been preparing for the game all week, although not against a defense that dropped eight defenders. Fields knew he had to pay attention to a certain defensive move before zipping the ball in. Mooney had to use his body language to convince the Raiders that he would sprint past the marker and then hit the brakes.
It’s just, make sure you go from rep to rep during the workout, Mooney said. We repeated that a few times in practice and it was not nothing that I had to do extremely. I just walked a straight line and he had a great ball.
It was the kind of play that Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make on third deficit. That’s where the comparisons stop, of course the Packers quarterback and receiver are arguably the best in the world at what they do at the Sunday game at Soldier Field. But Fields and Mooney have a chemistry that portends more dynamic play in the future.
In Fields three starts, he is thrown to Mooney more often and with more success than any other receiver. Mooney has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 169 yards and five first downs. Bears main receiver Allen Robinson is just behind him, he has nine catches on 14 targets for 122 yards and five first downs. Mooney’s best career game of five catches for 125 yards came against the Lions two weeks ago.
You have to be available no matter what you read in progress, you can be last and get the ball, Mooney said. Even if it’s 60 meters away, you have to be available and ready no matter what’s going on. [Fields] is able to get it there as fast as he wanted and as far as he wanted.
