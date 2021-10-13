Sports
Tears!National table tennis veteran announced his withdrawal from the national team, some expressed gratitude, some apologized to fans
On October 12, the Table Tennis Super League 2021 came to an end. But many fans who follow the game may not have noticed that this season’s Ping Pong Super League is a curtain for a group of national table tennis veterans… Today the 29 -year-old national table tennis veteran Zhou Yu announced through social media that he has withdrawn from the national team. And just a few days ago, the national table tennis players Zheng Peifeng, Gu Yuting and other players also announced the news that they are withdrawing from the national team. In fact, according to the national table tennis training list in Wenzhou, many national table tennis veterans are no longer on the list, which means that the national table tennis has completed the “iteration” after the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games.
According to the practice of previous years, after the National Games, in the second year after the Olympic Games, a group of veterans in the national table tennis will opt out of the national team. Due to the epidemic, the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games, which were postponed for a year, were held in the same year. These veterans chose to retire after preparing for the National Table Tennis Olympics and fighting for the final National Games for their home teams.
As the “92IINE” of fans, Zhou Yu defeated Shandong Luneng Club with Liang Jingkun and Zhou Qihao in the final of the Men’s Table Tennis Super League and won the men’s team championship. He also painted a perfect national table tennis career. Point. After announcing his withdrawal from the national team today, he wrote on social media: Thank you Weiqiao Venture for your trust and support to me, and thank every teammate for your hard work and dedication. Thanks to Director Yin for his help and encouragement to each of us. Everyone, including the team’s security personnel, worked very hard. This champion was hard-fought and struggled to the very end. Hmm… There’s one more thing I said grudgingly, from today I’ve chosen to leave the glorious group of the national team! I am grateful to the team for training and helping me over the past 14 years, thanks to all the leaders of the association and sincere thanks to every coach for your hard work! Director Chen, Director Huang, Director Liu, thank you for your help. The summary is a bit much, the pension does not fade and the team does not retire! I will continue my love of ping pong. Finally, I would like to thank all the fans for their love for me. Thank you and thank you to all fans and friends who love table tennis (luck and happiness are the end)
Unlike Zhou Yu, 26-year-old national table tennis player Gu Yuting played poorly in the Super League this season and faced criticism from individual media. So when Gu Yuting said goodbye to the fans, she didn’t forget to say “I lost the little black one that was there”…the people couldn’t help it. But Gu Yuting did not forget to encourage himself by writing: “I hope that in the future I can go down with a grateful heart like the girl in the photo … Don’t say goodbye, see you later.”
In fact, National Table Tennis Grand Slam Ding Ning announced the news of his retirement through social media officials as early as early September. Although the fans expected all this, when the players really announced their withdrawal from the national team, it was inevitable that people felt a touch of sadness.
In the super men’s team table tennis competition last night, Zhou Yu and Yan An played in doubles and singles respectively. This will most likely be their last fight as a veteran in the peak arena. Although the match was ultimately defeated, the two gave their best on the pitch and the scene where they bitten at every point made the fans unforgettable. And Fang Bo, unable to play due to injury, saw his teammates of the same age fight on the field and believed he had a different taste in his heart.
Watching them fight hard on the field; see them say goodbye… The most beautiful childhood of more than ten years, the sound of ping-pong-pong that reverberates most in the ears! There is more than one arena in life. I wish the players could still pull out all the stops in the new arena, and you will definitely be the biggest winners in the future! Thank you for your years of dedication and hard work. See you at the next match!
sources
2/ https://min.news/en/sport/49608db2ddcffd50f52048a903e856bb.html
The mentioned sources can contact us to remove/change this article
What are the main benefits of comparing car insurance online?
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post detailing the key benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed with which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping behavior of many people has changed drastically. The auto insurance industry has not been untouched by these changes. On the internet, motorists can compare insurance prices and see which sellers have the best offers. View Photos The benefits of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained anywhere, anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have a specific schedule and are available at any time. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes anywhere, anytime, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurers, be it well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes give policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few well-known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when you’re dealing with an insurance company, lying is useless. Usually, insurance companies conduct research on a potential customer before providing them with coverage. Online quotes can be easily sorted. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites allows drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making the comparison faster and easier. For more information, money-saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique in that it is not limited to one type of insurer, but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurance companies. For example, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers can access quotes for insurance plans from various agencies such as local or state agencies, brand name insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help motorists get better auto insurance deals. Fill out an online form with accurate and genuine information and compare then the prices,” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for Contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version at accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of- Compare-Car Insurance-Offers-Online View photos
Sources
2/ https://exbulletin.com/sports/1222218/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]