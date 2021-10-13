Sports
Wolverines travel to No. 1 Iowa, Indiana for B1G Field Hockey Weekend
13-10-2021 16:52:00
// Leah Howard
No. 2 Michigan heads out for two Big Ten matchups this weekend, facing No. 1 Iowa at 2:00 PM CDT Friday (Oct. 15) and Indiana at noon Sunday (Oct. 17).
The Wolverines’ 11-0 start is the best in the history of the program; UM will face Iowa this Friday in a matchup of the only remaining undefeated teams.
Sofia Southami continues to lead the nation with an average of 1.67 goals per game, while UM is second nationally in scoring average (4.03) and scoring margin (3.22).
THIS WEEK
fr. Oct. 15 — in Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa), 2 p.m. CDT
TV: Big Ten Network | live video | Live stats
Sun, Oct 17 — in Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.), 12 noon
TV: B1G + | live video | Live stats
Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The #2-ranked University of Michigan (11-0, 3-0 Big Ten) hockey team travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to face #1-ranked Iowa (14-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. CDT on Friday (Oct. 15) at Grant Field for the Wolverines’ sixth consecutive game against a ranked opponent — and third in a row against a top-10 opponent. Michigan wraps up the weekend road trip with an afternoon program against Indiana (7-7, 1-4 Big Ten) on Sunday (Oct. 17) at the IU Field Hockey Complex in Bloomington.
Wolverine Bites
Michigan’s 11-0 start is the best in the program’s history. UM’s previous record was a 7-0 start in 1987, before leveling its eighth game that season. The Wolverines outperformed their opponents 45-8 in the winning streak. Michigan and Iowa (14-0) are the only remaining undefeated teams this season.
Michigan ranks second in the nation in several offensive categories, including scoring average (4.03) and scoring margin (3.22). Sixteen different Wolverines have already scored goals this season – more than 70 percent of the field players who have appeared this season.
Senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker was named NFHCA National Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday (October 13) for the first national weekly honor of her career. Spieker scored nine saves against No. 6 Northwestern and three saves against No. 4 Louisville to help UM win a home weekend against the top 10 teams. She was also named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week with Rutgers’ Gianna Glatz.
Senior Sofia Southami leads the nation with an average of 1.67 goals per game this season and is second in points per game with an average of 3.56 and total goals scored — behind Erin Matson, the two-time NFHCA player of the United States. year in North Carolina. Southam have scored 15 goals in nine games this season and have four multi-goal games and four game winners. She went into the season with 11 career goals, while her best season in one season was five as a freshman.
Michigan is fourth nationally with a 0.81 goals average, while Spieker is sixth individually with a GAA of 0.88. The Wolverines have earned shutouts in four of their 11 games this season. With 20 complete-game shutouts, Spieker now shares second place on the Michigan career leaders list, tied with Laure Pieri (20, 1976-79). Sam Swenson (2014-17) owns the program record with 23 career breaks.
The Wolverines remain #2 in the latest NFHCA rankings, having previously held the top spot for four weeks — and for the first time in program history. UM holds seven wins over ranked teams: No. 1 North Carolina (Aug. 3-2, Aug. 27), No. 11 Wake Forest (Aug. 2-0, Aug. 29), No. 25 Michigan State (6-1, Sept. 24 ), No. 23 Kent State (Sept. 2-1, Sept. 26), No. 18 Ohio State (1-0, Oct. 3) No. 6 Northwestern (Oct. 2-1, Oct. 8), and No. 3 Louisville (2-1, October 10). The Big Ten Conference has six teams in the top 10, including the five of the top six. [ NFHCA Coaches Poll ]
Scouting the opposition
Iowa — The Hawkeyes go into the weekend with a 14-0 record of the season, standing 5-0 in the Big Ten play after beating Michigan State (5-0, Oct. 8) and Central Michigan (4 -0, October 10) last weekend. Ellie Holley is responsible for eight goals and eight assists to lead Iowa in scoring, while goalkeeper Grace McGuire is the national leader in goals-against-average (0.43) and save percentage (0.833). Michigan is trailing 27-43 in its all-time series against the Hawkeyes, but has claimed 14 of its last 18 encounters dating back to 2010. UM defeated Iowa, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament last spring en route to the tournament crown.
Indiana — The Hoosiers are 7-7 on the season after losing three of their last four games, including overtime decisions against No. 6 Rutgers (1-0, Oct. 3) and Kent State (2-1, Oct. 3). 10). Indiana is 1-4 in the Big Ten with a 3-1 win over No. 16 Ohio State (October 8). Kira Curland leads the Hoosiers with five goals and 10 points, while goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge has an average of 1.73 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.639. Michigan leads the all-time series against Indiana 20-8 dating back to 1975. The Wolverines have claimed 12 of the last 13 meetings, including a 3-0 decision in last season’s regular season finale.
Last timeout
The Wolverines took a pair of 2-1 wins this past weekend (October 8-10) against No. 6 Northwestern and No. 3 Louisville at Ocker Field. sophomore Anouk Veen scored the double overtime game winner from a penalty corner on the 72:18 mark against Northwestern, while fifth-year senior Hall O’Neill scored a similar late game-winning goal against Louisville, scored from a penalty corner at 67:02. Seniors Kathryn Peterosn and Sofia Southami also scored at the weekend, and senior keeper Anna Spieker a total of 12 saves, including a season-high nine against the Wildcats. [ Recaps: Northwestern | Louisville ]
Next one
fr. Oct. 22 — vs. Rutgers (Phyllis Ocker Field), 4:30 p.m.
Sun 24 Oct — vs. Maryland (Phyllis Ocker Field), 1:00 PM
