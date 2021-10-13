Men’s Basketball Trio Claims Spots at Preseason All-Big 12 Awards





IRVING, Texas A trio of University of Texas Men’s Basketball players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Awards teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season, the league office announced Wednesday. senior security guard Marcus Carr was selected as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year and included in the Preseason All-Big 12 team while senior guard Andrew Jones and junior striker Tre Mitchell each were named Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12. Awards and teams are chosen by head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student athletes. The preseason poll for the Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball will be announced on Thursday, October 14. Carr is only the second UT player and the first since Maurice Evans (2000-01) to receive the Preseason Newcomer of the Year award. He is one of six players selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Carr played in 92 career games (87 starts) during his previous two years on the field in Minnesota and one season in Pittsburgh and registered collegiate totals of 1,361 points (14.8 ppg), 477 assists (5.2 apg), and 370 rebounds ( 4.0 rpg). He earned All-Big Ten First Team (Associated Press) recognition last season in Minnesota, where he took first place in the Big Ten in minutes played (35.8 mpg), third in scoring (19.4 ppg) and assists (4.9 apg) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1). Jones and Mitchell are two of seven players to be named Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12. Jones has played in 102 games (68 starts) and is ranked 23rd on the UT all-time scoring list (1,251 points) during the season. He has reached double figures by scoring 65 times in his career and surpassing 20 points 11 times. An All-Big 12 Second Team roster last year, Jones led the team in scoring (14.6 ppg) and was third in assists (2.3 ppg) and minutes (31.5 mpg) and fourth in rebounding (4 .5 rpg). Mitchell, who spent his first two years at UMass, played in 44 career games (43 starts) and registered 792 points (18.0 ppg) and 315 rebounds (7.2 rpg), adding 52 blocks and 47 steals for the Minutemen. . As a sophomore in 2020-21, as a sophomore, he averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team recognition. Mitchell was the first UMass player to receive Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honors since 2013. He claimed Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year and Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second-Team recognition in 2019-20, becoming the first UMass freshman to earn it. all-league honors since Marcus Camby in 1993–94. Texas will kick off the 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Texas Lutheran on Monday, November 1. The tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns open the regular season with a home game against Houston Baptist on Tuesday, November 9. Tip is scheduled for 8pm Central at the Erwin Center. Preseason Player of the Year: Remy Martin, Kansas Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Carr , TEXAS Freshman of the Year Preseason: Kendall Brown, Baylor Preseason All-Big 12 Team Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Remy Martin (Kansas), David McCormack (Kansas), Marcus Carr (TEXAS), Terence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention James Akinjo (Baylor), Avery Anderson (Oklahoma State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Andrew Jones (TEXAS), Tre Mitchell (TEXAS), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/10/13/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-trio-claims-spots-on-preseason-all-big-12-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos