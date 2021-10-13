Men’s tennis hosts ITA Southern Regionals Thursday through Tuesday





Auburn will host the 2021 Men’s Tennis ITA Southern Regionals at Yarbrough Tennis Center, a qualifier for the Oracle/ITA National Fall Championships, Thursday through Tuesday at Yarbrough Tennis Center. Participating teams include host Auburn, Alabama, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, and UAB. “Our boys love to host, it’s special,” Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. “We appreciate all the work of the people behind the scenes getting our boys to compete at home in a familiar environment. We’re getting great weather so we can get all those games outside, and we’re looking for great results for our boys. “You are going to see guys from all different schools this weekend, there are 10-12 guys in the top 50 in the country in singles and 8-10 doubles teams in the top 75 playing this weekend. If you want good tennis in general see and come out to support Auburn, tennis continues all Thursday, all Friday, all day Saturday and most of the day Sunday, then the semi-finals and finals on Monday and Tuesday. “We’ve had success so far this fall,” Reynolds added. “We had success in our hidden double against Clemson, Miami and Vanderbilt, and we had success in Tulsa, with Tad Maclean he made it through the qualifying round and won three great games, beating two guys he lost in conference play last year and a top 25 player from Notre Dame. And of our four guys who went to Athens this weekend, two went 3-1. “We as a coaching staff are happy with where our guys are and there is clearly still a lot of room for improvement, which is exciting. Being able to go back and watch video with our guys and say, ‘Look at all the success you’ve had ‘Have had this fall compared to last year and add a few more things to your game, see where we can go.’ That is exciting. “Regionals give us another chance to compete and show our opponents where we are and a chance to keep growing.” Thursday and Friday are qualifying rounds in singles; the main draws for both singles and doubles will start on Saturday. will have maroon Spencer Gray , Josh Raab and Jackson Ross in the qualifying round, while Tyler Sticke , Tad Maclean , Find Murgett , Jan Galka and Raul Dobai starts playing in the main draw. The Tigers’ doubles are Stice and Galka, Murgett and Dobai, Maclean and Raab, and Ross and Gray. The game starts Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9:00 am; The start times on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be determined later. Visit www.AuburnTigers.com for information on brackets and race times. All home tennis action in Auburn is at the Yarbrough Tennis Center (1717 Richland Road, Auburn). Fans are welcome at all matches; fans may want to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit outside. If matches are played indoors, face covering is required for entry. The singles finalists and doubles champions advance to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California, in November. Auburn has had four regional singles winners in the past twelve years: 2009: Tim Puetz; 2011: Andreas Mies; 2014: Luke Ollert; 2015: Max Hinnisdaels. Tim Dollman was a singles and doubles finalist in 2019.

