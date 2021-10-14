Chicago Bears Create Identity With Run, Wednesday’s Injury Report





Successful first-down runs have kept the Bears out of predictable passing situations and allowed them to maintain drive. “You’ve got more of those four, five, six, sevens than we’ve had in the past where there were sometimes ones and two,” Nagy said. “That helps your second down, which can help your third down. And that’s just a total compliment to the players and the coaches for really creating that identity.” Congratulations to Herbert: Quarterback Justin Fields has been in awe of Herbert since they both reported to Halas Hall for a rookie mini camp in May. “Since day 1, Khalil’s has been working,” Fields said. “I feel like he’s handled this whole process like a veteran. Like literally every time I stop, he’s always here. He’s here early in the morning. He really takes his job seriously. He’s a hard worker in the weight room. Then practice, he’s always doing extra small moves or on the JUGS machine. He’s a hard worker and he’s just a great person overall.” With David Montgomery unavailable due to a knee injury, Herbert took full advantage of the extended playing time against the Raiders, leading the Bears to rush with 75 yards on 18 carries. Next man up: Correct tackle Germain Ifedi was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday, but Nagy said the knee injury the six-year veteran suffered in the second quarter against the Raiders is not the end of the season. Being put on IR means that Ifedi has to sit at least three matches. The Bears were pleased with how veteran Elijah Wilkinson performed after replacing the injured Ifedi. “I thought he was doing well,” Nagy said. “There’s a lot of evidence that he did really good things on tape, especially in the run game and then a few times in the pass game.” Wilkinson signed with the Bears in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos, appearing in 45 games with 26 starts. So far this season, he has occasionally filled in both the left and right tackle positions. “He’s been amazing all along,” Nagy said, “this whole process of understanding when he first got here, to where he is now, to understanding the depth with which he has helped us, and now where he is while we’re going through this right tackle process. That’s the beauty of having depth: you get a guy like him and then you have a few other guys, so it’s good.” Injury update: Nagy revealed on Wednesday that the ripped pectoral muscle outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu sustained against the Raiders will require surgery and will end his season. Attaochu, who signed with the Bears in March after spending seven seasons with the Chargers (2014-17), Jets (2018) and Broncos (2019-20), registered two tackles in the first five games. Nagy also said that rookie linebacker Caleb Johnson has a weekly knee injury that forced him to leave the Raiders game. Johnson was one of five Bears not training on Wednesday due to injuries. The others were receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and tight end JP Holtz (quad). Williams (foot/knee), Mooney (groin) and linebacker Christian Jones (back) were limited.

