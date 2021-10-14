No. 5 Mens Golf Claims Big 12 Match Play Championship



HOCKLEY, Texas The No. 5 Texas Men’s Golf team took a 3-2-1 victory against No. 10 Texas Tech Wednesday afternoon in the 2021 Big 12 Match Play Championship title game at The Clubs in Houston Oaks. This was the UT’s first Big 12 Match Play title since the event’s inception in 2018. Texas started playing on Wednesday morning with a 3-3-0 draw against No. 2 Oklahoma State. The tie gave the Longhorns a total of 10 points to secure first place in Pool B, with Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor and Iowa State. Texas Tech advanced to the championship game with a total of 12 points to take first place in Pool A, which included the Red Raiders, No. 1 Oklahoma, no. 13 Kansas, West Virginia and Kansas State. In the championship game against Texas Tech, the Longhorns took individual victories from junior mason name (3 & 2), senior Cole Hammer (3 & 2) and senior Pierceson Coody (2 & 1) while senior Parker Coody halved his game to secure the team title. The Longhorns recorded a 4-0-1 score during the three-day tournament. Pierceson Coody and Nome each set perfect 5-0-0 individual match play records at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. Texas will return to the track as a team on January 24-26 at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California. Session 5 Summary vs. Oklahoma State Pierceson Coody claimed a 4 & 2 win against Leo Oyo. Bound by 12 holes, Coody won four consecutive holes to cap off his win.

