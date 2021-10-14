Sports
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash calls team decision on Kyrie Irving ‘difficult’ but ‘healthy’
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called it a “difficult” but “healthy” decision and addressed the team on Wednesday, beginning the process of moving forward without Kyrie Irving.
A day after the Nets decided not to let their starting point watch practice or play with them until he meets New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Nash and observatory James Harden said they’d love to welcome Irving back, but are ready. to move for the time being.
“Everyone had their say,” Nash told reporters after Nets practiced the decision-making process. “It takes time to make decisions like that. This is a difficult decision. But I think it was a good decision and one that makes perfect sense for everyone.
“We’ll just move on and if things change it would be incredible to have him back in the fold. It’s been a tough situation to have a player like that in and out. There’s more clarity and we can focus on the future and get to work.”
General manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday that he and Nets owner Joe Tsai decided to end the uncertainty surrounding Irving and not allow him to join the team until he has received at least one vaccination, as required by New York’s mandate. York City to play in New York. Irving was allowed to practice with the Nets at their private team facility in Brooklyn, but was not allowed to play in any game in New York City unless he had received at least one vaccination.
Harden said he and Kevin Durant have spoken with parties involved in the decision and that he wants to win a championship and feels the organization is aligned. Harden added that he has not spoken to Irving since the decision was made on Tuesday.
“Sean [Marks], Steve [Nash]”Me, KD, Kyrie, we all had conversations,” Harden told reporters. “Kyrie believes in his beliefs and he stands firm on them. And for us we respect it. We all love Ky. But as far as we’re concerned, we’ve got a job to do.
“Individually I still want to prepare myself for a championship,” Harden continued. “And I feel like the whole organization is on the same path and we’re all in this as a collective unit.”
Nash said the management move will allow the team to finally focus on what lies ahead without constant uncertainty that may put additional strain on the Nets and their title ambitions.
“For guys to not have the insecurity I think is important,” Nash said. “It’s not kind of hanging over our heads. A decision has been made, and I think that could be beneficial for us to really start building and to understand that this is what’s happening rather than we’re in living in a world that was very uncertain. We weren’t sure overnight what would change or what would happen. That can be difficult and that can put extra pressure on everyone.”
Harden said the players now know their role in the future and that also means a little more on the shoulders of the two big stars of the Nets.
“I have nothing to say about that,” Harden said of Irving’s decision. “I can only give my opinion and we have to keep moving forward. Of course we would love to have Kyrie here.”
Harden later added: “We still have two pretty good leaders on the team. You know what I mean? And obviously Ky is our leader too. We still have myself and Kevin [Durant]. [We] what we’re pretty good at, and go out and be great every night.”
