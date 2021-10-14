Alabama Volleyball Battles to win five sets against Missouri on Wednesday





COLUMBIA, Mo. With both teams looking for their first conference win of the season, Alabama and Missouri battled to five sets at the Hearnes Center on Wednesday night, with the Crimson Tide away with the hard-fought 3-2 win. Alabama (9-9, 1-5 SEC) fell in the opening set against Missouri (3-15, 0-5 SEC) before recovering with wins in the second and third to take a 2-1 game lead. The Tigers took a narrow four-run victory in the fourth to send the game to a decisive fifth. With Missouri at 13-11, the Tide scored four unanswered for a late comeback to win, 15-13. The win breaks a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers, with Alabama taking its first win since 2015 and its first road win since 2014. . Kennedy Mukelroy led the way with 18 kills and 10 digs, earning her first double-double of the season. Chaise Campbell batted .526 in the game, marking another career high for the sophomore. Brooke Slusser got the offense going with 49 assists, the fifth time in the last six games she’s earned 20 or more. Alabama scored its first run of the opening set before Missouri answered with eight consecutive runs. The Tide fought back right away and tied the score at 10-10 and later again at 16-16. However, the Tigers would not give up the lead, leading 21-18 at Alabama’s second timeout and winning by five, 25-20. After five ties early in the second, a 5-1 run of the Tide made it 15-11 at media timeout. Missouri came close to one point, but Alabama held out and won, 25-21, to tie the game. The third set was another close battle with five ties before the Tide took an 11-8 lead at the Tigers’ first timeout. It was a four point lead on Missouri’s second break, 18-14, and a 7-3 run closed the frame for a 25-17 win to gain a 2-1 match advantage. The Tigers needed to win the fourth to stay alive and led 15-12 at media timeout, but the Tide backed out and tied it 18-18 on a block of Laila Smith and Sami Jacobs . However, Missouri would take late momentum and win the set 25-21 to force a fifth set. The teams switched back and forth early in the deciding set, with the Tigers leading 8-6 at the media timeout. After a timeout of 10-8, the Tide went on a 3-1 run with a service ace of Victoria Schmer tie on 11-11. Alabama took a timeout trailing 13-11 for a kill from Jacobs and a block from Jacobs and Sarah Swanson tied it at 13-13, forcing a timeout in Missouri. Another block gave Alabama a match point before an offense in Missouri ended it and gave the Tide the win. Statistical Leaders Set-by-Set Set 1: Missouri 25, Alabama 20

Set 2: Alabama 25, Missouri 21

Set 3: Alabama 25, Missouri 17

Set 4: Missouri 25, Alabama 21

Series 5: Alabama 15, Missouri 13 Match Notes The win breaks a nine-game winning streak for Missouri in the series, Alabama’s first win since 2015 and its first road win since 2014

The 61 kills and 0.221 success rate are the highest Tide totals in the SEC game this season

Kennedy Mukelroy earned her first double-double of the season with a career of 18 kills and 10 digs

Chaise Campbell hit .526 in the game, marking a new career high

Brooke Slusser finished the game with a season-best of 49 assists, the fifth time in the last six games she's had a total of 20 or more

Sami Jacobs scored a season-high four aces

Abby Marjama saw playing time in Wednesday's game, her first appearance since sustaining an injury in the September 25 game at LSU Next: Alabama vs. Florida Wednesday, October 20 Tuscaloosa, Ala. 7pm CT – ESPNU

