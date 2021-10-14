Sports
Kentucky Defense prepares for ‘biggest challenge yet’
american football
Tim Letcher
Much of the talk leading up to Saturday’s showdown between Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky revolved around the Bulldogs’ defense. It is a unit that leads the nation in scoring defense (5.5 points allowed per game) and total defense (201.2 yards allowed per game).
While Georgia’s defense has been very, very good all season, Kentucky’s defense has also done very well. The cats are 18e in the land in total defense (305.0 ypg), 19e in scoring defense (17.5 ppg).
The Cats don’t mind that all the talk leading up to the game is about Georgia. But they hope they can show the nation on Saturday that Kentucky, in fact, also has a very good defense.
The job for Kentucky will be to stop a talented offensive unit from Georgia. British Defensive Coordinator Brad White knows that his team will face a big challenge on Saturday.
“Up front they’re just so physical,” White said of Georgia. “We know that, we play every year. Their front is big, they really try to take you off scrimmage. Their backs are big, physical, downhill runners. They’re hard to tackle.”
Georgia physically uses that to his advantage in the run game, which is something White knows his team needs to address.
“They can stress you on many different levels, but it starts up front,” White said. “It starts with the running of the ball. Last year they rushed more than five meters per carry.”
White believes that having a game plan is essential, but it is also very important to make changes as the game is played.
“Every game is a little different. You can have an image in your head of what you think it will look like, but everything changes,” White said. “The important part for our defense, when you get that ebb and flow, you have to be able to adapt and adapt. And the team, in these games, that adapts to those situations tends to come out on top. .”
Turnover could be crucial in Saturday’s game. White knows that, as simple as it sounds, it’s about making the plays.
“When the piece comes along, the guys have to make it,” White said. “At the end of the day, when it’s a tipped ball, a knocked-down ball, you have to be able to adapt in the air and make a game. We have to make some game-changing turnovers at big, crucial moments. We have to keep trying. to think of stops.”
White’s unit knows this is a big game, but he also likes how his team handles pre-game preparation.
“What I feel with this group is that they understand the magnitude of this game. But they also understand that it’s game seven of a 12-game season,” said White. “They’re approaching it, and their approach to the week is how we’ve approached it for the last six weeks. Don’t try to make the game bigger than it is. If you make it too big it usually never turns out to be a good thing.”
White calls Saturday’s game the “biggest challenge yet” and he believes the Cats can handle that challenge.
