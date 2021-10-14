T20 World Cup: Babar Azam confident of victory over India | Cricket News







Pakistan takes on India at Dubai International

“We have been playing cricket in the UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions very well,” Azam said.

“We know how the wicket will behave and what adjustments the batters have to make. On the day whoever plays the better cricket wins the game. If you ask me, we will win,” added the star batsman, ready to to play. his first T20 World Cup and will make his debut as captain.

The party made the UAE their home venue after international teams were reluctant to tour Pakistan, citing security concerns following the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team.

Pakistan has never won a World Cup match in both ODIs and T20Is against India, but Azam is unflappable and says this is a thing of the past.

“We know the pressure and the high intensity of every game, especially the first. Hopefully we can win the game and keep the momentum.

“Your faith and trust as a group are very important for a tournament. As a team, our confidence and morale are very high. We are not thinking about the past, but about the future. We are preparing for that.”

“I am confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day,” he added.

Talking about his side, which is a mix of youth and experience, Azam said: “All the players have come in after a good domestic performance.”

“We can learn a lot from the senior players on the side because they have so much experience, they have played the World Cup and competitions before.

“7-8 players in our squad have also played the Champions Trophy before, which brings out another confidence.”

Pakistan also gets the services of the former Australian opener

“Hayden and Philander bring a lot of experience. We will try to learn as much as possible and quickly from them. The guys have the ability to absorb quickly and mix with them.

“You can see Philander is already working hard with the bowlers and you can see the past record, bowlers win you the tournament. Hasan Ali was our best bowler in the Champions Trophy. He will take over the bowling line-up next to him.” said Azam.

