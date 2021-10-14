The men’s table tennis team changed their blood? Several team members announced their retirement and someone apologized to Ma Long





On October 13, Beijing time, three members of the men’s national table tennis team, Zhou Yu, Fang Bo and Yan An, announced their withdrawal from the national team and formally said goodbye to their national team career. Although they have left the national team, they are not yet fully retired and will continue to pursue a table tennis related career in the future. Table tennis can be said to be a sport that China is proud of. It has achieved very good results in various sporting events and has also cultivated many well-known table tennis players. However, the competition for the selection of talents in table tennis is also very fierce. Every player is very strong. It is not easy to represent the national team in official competitions. Most players can only serve as a sparring role. Raised, they also had to say goodbye to the national team. Of the three players who announced their retirement, Fang Bo’s reputation is slightly higher than the other two, and he has also won the World Team Championship, as well as second place in singles of the World Table Tennis Championships, while Zhou Yu and Yan Ann does not have the title of world champion. After Zhou Yu and Fang Bo successively announced their withdrawal from the national team, Yan An also sent a hearty farewell: “Retiring is not retiring, and losing is not the end of the world. Silver medals can also win respect. I will continue the career I love, but it’s a different approach.” In addition, Yan An also apologized to Ma Long. For in the recently concluded Ping Pong Super League, Zhou Yu Shandong followed Weiqiao to win the championship. He played 2 matches in the final. First, he defeated Yan An/Wang Chuqin 3-2 with Zhou Qihao and scored a crucial point. He then lost to Malone in singles. Yan An has more regrets. He lost 2 points in the final. Fang Bo of the same team also did not play in the final due to an injury. In the end, they both followed Shandong Luneng to take second. In the article, Yan An apologized for not being able to win the championship with Malone, and regretted not helping the team score points. Zhou Yu, Fang Bo and Yan An are similar in age and strong in strength. They met by chance in the Table Tennis Super Finals and then chose to announce their retirement on the same day. This could be fate. Judging by the current situation of the national table tennis team, men’s table tennis has gradually changed blood to cultivate the next generation of key players in the national team. As the “big brothers” of the current national team, Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong have relatively stable positions. We also expect the national team to train more outstanding young players and continue to win glory for the country in the world arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/6a7dbf0befc3c216ed29d9ab556dc0ca.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos