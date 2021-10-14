Burst!Another National Table Tennis Player Announces Retirement, 4 World Cup Winners, Only 25 Years Old





After the National Games, many Chinese athletes chose to say goodbye to the arena. There are famous players in gymnastics, swimming, volleyball and other fields that they know well. Now even table tennis is not spared. On October 12, national table tennis star Zheng Peifeng announced his retirement, ending his 13-year career, making fans pity. For the next life, Zheng Peifeng, who is only 25 years old, is full of expectations but has no clear plan. He needs to rest for a while. After all, years of training and competition have already left scars on his body. Zheng Peifeng is from Fujian. His father is an experienced table tennis fan. Influenced by his family, he became interested in the sport from a very early age. At the age of 4, Zheng Peifeng started learning to play with the help of his father. To cultivate the ball feeling, his father told him to hit the ball against the wall until he could catch the ball 200 times before he could get to the table. Although Zheng Peifeng was very young, he was tenacious. He practiced persistently every day. He didn’t tell his father until he was able to hit the ball 300 times in a row and he was on the ping pong table for the first time. Since then, Zheng Peifeng’s father has paid more attention to the development of his children, and based on his many years of watching football and soccer, he has given him good education and guidance. Zheng Peifeng’s teen idol was Ma Lin. After coming home from school every day to finish his homework, he would find Ma Lin’s game video and imitate his playing and movements, and his skills improved very quickly. By the time he was 8 years old, Zheng Peifeng had already played invincible players on the local courts and got the attention of professional coaches. After that, Zheng Peifeng entered Quanzhou Sports School for formal training and won second place in singles in his first provincial competition. Since then, Zheng Peifeng was selected by the Fujian provincial team and participated in the Provincial Games with the team. His performance made a deep impression. In the 2008 National Junior Championships, 12-year-old Zheng Peifeng won the singles and team championships, writing the history of table tennis in Fujian. Through this tournament, Zheng Peifeng got the attention of the national table tennis coaching staff and was selected for the second national team. After five years of training, Zheng Peifeng’s technique has made great progress, and in 2013, he was selected for the national first team and became a real “national player”. However, when Zheng Peifeng entered the national team, he happened to overtake Ma Long, Zhang Jike, Xu Xin and others to dominate the competition stage, and young players rarely got the chance to play. Despite this, Zheng Peifeng won the world championship 4 times, namely in the 2010 ITTF Youth Tour, the Men’s Singles Championship, the 2011 World Youth Championship, Zheng Peifeng won the Men’s Doubles and Men’s Team Championships, and the 2018 Czech Open. Won the Men’s Singles Championship. Zheng Peifeng is a candy bar player with excellent skills and is considered the successor of Xu Xin. Due to the gradual elimination of the candy bar style, except for Xu Xin who can stand upright, the other players did not have dazzling achievements. Today, Zheng Peifeng’s retirement seems to indicate that the straight players will retire from the stage of history. It’s only a matter of time.

