Pre-Nationals Invitational Marks Cross Countrys Next Stop





MANHATTAN, Kan. The Kansas State cross country team will compete in the Pre-Nationals Invitational on Friday (Oct. 15) at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. This meeting will be the last race before the Wildcats head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on October 29 for the Big 12 Cross Country Championships. The Kansas State cross country team will compete in the Pre-Nationals Invitational on Friday (Oct. 15) at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. This meeting will be the last race before the Wildcats head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on October 29 for the Big 12 Cross Country Championships. The women’s team will race first at 7:35 a.m. CT in the women’s 6k Garnet Race. The men’s team follows at 8:10 a.m. CT in the Men’s 8k Open Race. The women’s race includes 29 teams, including four ranked squads No. 10 Utah, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 15 Florida State and No. 24 Georgetown, along with Kansas and future Big 12 foe UCF. The men’s race features 21 teams, including Arizona, Cal and Big 12 rival Kansas. “We are trying to close the gap between our 1 to 5 runners and I think we are ready for that,” said head coach. Ryun Godfrey . “It will be good to have Kerby Depenbusch back in the lineup and also Jaybe Shufelberger and Kassidy Johnson on the woman’s side.” This will be the Wildcats’ first race since the Gans Creek Classic on October 1 in Columbia, Missouri. The men’s team finished the event in eighth place with 181 points, while the women’s team finished fifth with 176 points. Both teams defeated Big 12 rivals Baylor and Kansas. Junior Hadley Splendor led the way for the Wildcats in the men’s 8k with a 17e place of 183 entrants and a time of 24:28.9, almost a full second faster than his time at the Cowboy Jamboree on September 18. Plechter’s performance earned him his first Big 12 Runner of the Week honors on October 5. In the women’s 6k, juniors Sydney Burton clocked a personal best of 21:24.4 and finished in 11e Place. All six participants of the women’s team ran personal bests. Live results for the Pre-Nationals Invitational are provided by PrimeTime Timing here. For the latest news on K-State Cross Country, follow @kstatesports and @KStateTFXC on Twitter or Kansas State Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2021/10/13/pre-nationals-invitational-marks-cross-countrys-next-stop.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos