Here’s the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) Arizona State visits Utah on Saturday in a matchup between the Pac-12s’ last two undefeated teams in conference play. While it’s still relatively early, the game could have implications for the Pac-12 South later on. The 18th-ranked Sun Devils take a 28-10 win at home over Stanford, moving them up four spots in the AP Top 25. Utah took an emotional 42-26 road win at USC, Utes’ first game after the tragic death of teammate Aaron Lowe. UNDATED (AP) The Pac-12 is entering a new season, buoyed by the league’s performance in the 2021 NCAA tournament. The conference turned heads with three teams reaching the Elite Eight and UCLA playing in the Final Four. Now is the time to take that next step and consistently get it right in March. The conference is once again packed with talent for the 2021-22 season, led by UCLA. Last spring’s deep runs have boosted the confidence of teams across the league that they can do it too. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) UCLA is an overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 after reaching the Final Four last season. Bruins men’s basketball team received 32 votes from 34 media members covering the league in the preseason poll. Oregon got the other two votes in first place and came in second, followed by Southern California, Arizona and the state of Oregon. UCLA made a surprise run to the Final Four last spring after losing in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. Most of that team’s protagonists return, led by guard Johnny Juzang. Oregon has won the past two regular season Pac-12 titles and will have a new look. UNDATED (AP) Sometimes a great game really isn’t. No. 1 Georgia Faces No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ third straight game against a Southeastern Conference ranked opponent. Georgia won the first two easily and the oddsmakers don’t expect this one to be much closer. Kentucky-Georgia is one of two games to match ranked teams in week 7 of the college football season. The other has No. 12 Oklahoma State visiting No. 25 Texas. DENVER (AP) Olympic sports organizations will partner with the NCAA to host championship events to prevent the US gold medal pipeline from wilting under financial pressure. The hosting partnerships were one of seven recommendations made by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee after several months of meetings between Olympic officials and athletic directors from universities across the country. More than 75% of the 613 U.S. athletes who attended the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year were products of an NCAA program. According to a recent estimate, US universities together spend $5 billion a year on Olympic sports programs.

