Washington will officially retire Sean Taylor’s number 21 in Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Washington Football Team has announced that it will officially retire Sean Taylor’s number 21 during the Week 6 game against the Chiefs Sunday.

Taylor’s retirement ceremony will be part of a larger event honoring nearly 100 Washington Football Team alumni before Sunday’s game kicks off. Taylor’s family will join the team on the field for the pregame ceremony.

In addition to retiring Taylor’s No. 21, Washington will also formally rename the road leading to FedEx Field “Sean Taylor Road.”

I came to the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately he stood out for his athleticism, resilience, perseverance and relentless work ethic. I and many others saw him as a role model, Jason Wright, president of the Washington Football Team, said in a statement. The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our playing community, but also our fans, coaches and staff. We will always remember and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to reflect his excellence in our own way.

Taylor becomes the third Washington player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Bobby Mitchell Sammy Baugh. Washington held Mitchell’s retirement ceremony during their Week 2 matchup with the Giants.

Taylor spent nearly four seasons with Washington from 2004 to 2007 before being shot and killed by intruders at his Miami home in the fall of 2007. Taylor reached two Pro Bowls during his NFL career and helped Washington to the playoffs in 2005. In 2008, he was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame.

The alumni event, which coincides with Taylor’s jersey retirement, will take place at halftime, with the alumni, including those recognized as part of the 80 Greatest and Hall of Fame and Ring of Fame inductees franchises, will be honored with a celebration on the field.