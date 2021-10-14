Corey Peters thinks Kyler Murray deserves to be named among the league’s best quarterbacks

When defensive tackle Corey Peters re-signed in August, he probably couldn’t have imagined that his Arizona Cardinals team would be the league’s last undefeated team. After 11 seasons in the NFL, Peters has more fun than ever with this team.

“It’s really nice to have excitement around me. I’m getting older now. I definitely have more football behind me than in front of me, so for me winning is all I care about these days,” said Peters.

“I think we have a really good team. Guys are buying into what we’re trying to do. We’re having a good start to the season, so I’m looking forward to going from week to week and just trying to win. 1-0 every week and see where we are at the end of the season I’m having so much fun because I wasn’t on a roster last season To deviate from that and come back here that’s where I wanted to be and then I start so fast, I’m super excited about it. It’s like a brand new me, just stare and get another chance at it. I’m thankful for it and I don’t take it for granted.”

The reason for Arizona’s success is linked to the play of its quarterback – Kyler Murray. Murray has thrown more than 1,500 yards in just five games.

“It’s really insane. I feel like there are a lot of good players in the NFL. Everyone is good, but Kyler is such a special type of talent because of how dynamic Kyler is; not just with his arm, but especially with his legs , how he can extend his game. He is such an exciting player to watch,” he explained.

“I’m so grateful to have him on our team, first so we don’t have to play against him, and two, he makes everything so much easier. Being able to watch him on the sidelines and what he can do “It’s really impressive. It’s hard for me to say. I feel like I’ve never seen anything like him. Sure, I’ve seen mobile quarterbacks, but his speed is really weird. I’ve never seen anyone really like that able to do the things he can on the football field I’m really excited about it I love watching him play and I hope he can lead us on a deep play-off run this year .”

A well-traveled veteran with plenty of playing time, the defensive lineman has dealt with every type of quarterback known in the league. He understands the challenges a player of Murray’s caliber poses to the opponent’s defence.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for a defense. Those are the kinds of things that really break your defensive line when you get a team to third and you’ve got the receivers covered and then the quarterback starts scrambling, making some magic and then all over a suddenly it’s a first down that takes the air out of a stadium, out of a team to have him in our team it’s very helpful especially from a defensive point of view because the attack is doing very well and it’s just very nice to see him play. I’m in the front row every week.”

When we talk about the best quarterbacks in the league, the conversation usually revolves around Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, etc… but the Murray story has slowly adapted. Peters holds the former No. 1 overall pick in equally high regard.

“I know the players in this league respect what he brings and they know the challenge he presents. Personally, I would put Kyler with any quarterback. At this point in his career he is so young right now, he has yet to grow so much, but he’s already playing at such a high level. I really think the sky is the limit for him and I think he’s able to pull it off for us this year.”

The big off-season addition to the NFC West franchise was edge rusher JJ Watt. Watt has yet to resign from his new team, but his impact is immeasurable.

“I was so excited about it,” said Peters when he heard the news of Watt’s signing. “Everyone knows who JJ Watt is and what he brings. When you have someone with you who is so disruptive it makes it so much easier for the rest of us.”

Arizona tops the conference and division standings with a 5-0 record. A tough challenge awaits this weekend against the 3-2 Browns, who have losses to the Chiefs and Chargers.