no. 3 Rutgers Field Hockey Hosts No. 8 Maryland and Columbia





PISCATAWAY, NJ Field hockey no. 3 Rutgers is back home this weekend for some important home games. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights have a clash of two top-10 teams as RU takes place at No. 8 Maryland welcomes. On Sunday, Rutgers will host Columbia for a 1 p.m. game. Friday is the program’s annual Pride Game, featuring free pride heart stickers and tables by LGBTQ+ clubs. Sunday is 90’s Day, with free Rutgers fanny packs for the first 100 fans. Entering the weekend, the Scarlet Knights have moved up two places in the national poll to No. 3 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll rankings, the team’s highest in the program’s history. RU also enters the weekend in third place in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. The team rose to #4 Penn State after a 1-0 road shutout win last Friday. The team took the win behind the winning goal of

Rachel Houston . Gianna Glatz made a season-high eight saves, bringing her to sixth place all-time at RU. Glatz was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, her seventh weekly award from the conference. During the season, Glatz has a 0.97 goals-to-average, which currently represents a career best for the reigning First Team All-American. Rutgers goes into the weekend 10-2 overall in 3-1 in Big Ten play. It is the third time in the past four seasons that RU has booked double-digit victories. Another win against a league foe will equal the program record for Big Ten Conference wins in a season. Rutgers has set program records this season with eight ranked wins, six ranked road wins and three wins over top-10 foes. offensive, Milena Redlingshoefer leads the team with eight assists and 16 points. Curry Burns follows her by 11 points. Redlingshoefer and Burns share team leader in goals with Lucy Banntyne and Gianna Mancinic , all with four points. Redlingshoefer leads the conference in assists per game. Maryland holds an overall record of 9-4, with all of the team’s losses being one goal against a program that ranks in the top-10 nationally. The Terps, who saw a string of 25 consecutive NCAA tournament berths finish last spring, are 1-3 in the Big Ten’s game. Bibi Donraadt leads the team with eight goals and six assists for 22 points, followed by Hope Rose with six goals. Maryland holds a 34-3-1 lead in the all-time series against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights look for the program’s first win over the Terps since 1998. A win for the Scarlet Knights would be the first win for Rutgers head coach Marital Meredith against the school for which she won a national championship in 2005. Columbia goes into the weekend 6-4 overall, on a four-game loss. Heading into Friday’s game against Yale, the Lions are followed by Kelsey Farkas with four goals, four assists and 12 points. Goalkeeper Alexa Conomikes has a 1.83 goals-to-average and a save rate of 0.739. Rutgers is 6-3 in the all-time series against Columbia, winning the last meeting, which took place in 2012.

