Chicago Cubs hire Cleveland Guardians executive Carter Hawkins as their new CEO





CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians have done a good job of two things in recent years: taking care of novice pitchers and front office managers for other teams. The latest example of this is Carter Hawkins, who has been hired as the new general manager of the Chicago Cubs. Hawkins has just completed his 14th season with the Indians, the last five as assistant general manager to GM Mike Chernoff. Hawkins, 37, and James Harris, the Indians’ vice president of player development, were finalists for the Cubs’ track. Other finalists included Carlos Rodriguez, director of player development and international scouting at Tampa Bays and Jeremy Zoll, Twins’ assistant GM. Jed Hoyer, Cubs president of baseball operations, has been looking for a GM ever since he replaced Theo Epstein as Chicago’s top baseball decision maker. Epstein, who delivered the Cubs first World Series title since 1908 at the expense of the Indians in 2016, left the team after the 2020 season. Hawkins, a former catcher with Vanderbilt, joined the Indians in 2008 as a Scout intern. In 2009 and 2010, he transitioned into a full-time role in Scouting as Assistant Director of Player Development. In 2015 he became director of player development. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant GM. Dumping the core of their 2016 World Series championship team on deadline, the Cubs are not ready to become a major player in the trade and free agent market. The Indians have a reputation for developing pitching – something the Cubs need – and making smart trades on a shoestring budget. Hawkins gets a much bigger payroll with the Cubs. – Indians merchandise for sale: Here you can order Cleveland Indians gear online before the team becomes the Guardians, including sweaters, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. More Guardians Coverage 2021 Indians hitters report: mediocre from start to finish Our Picks for Cleveland’s 2021 Postseason Awards: Podcast Off-season priorities are outfield, second base and bullpen: Podcast Five potential free outfield goals for 2022 Talking About Potential Free Agents and 40-Man Roster Spots: Podcast When the conversation is about increasing the wage bill, size matters: The Week in Baseball Will a new batting coach really make a difference? Hey Hoynsie! Jose Ramirez AL Finalist for Hank Aaron Award Rule 5 players, coaches hitting, extended playoffs: Podcast mailbag

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/guardians/2021/10/chicago-cubs-hire-cleveland-guardians-executive-carter-hawkins-as-their-new-general-manager.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos