This Week at Michigan Women’s Golf: Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

In another top event in the fall, the 18-team field features 12 top-50 ranked programs.

The ninth-ranked Wolverines play the first round with No. 12 Duke and No. 13 Alabama.

Fri-Sun, Oct. 15-17 — Ruth’s Chris Invitational (Chapel Hill, NC)

Score live | UNC Finley Golf Course

The University of Michigan women’s golf team heads to Chapel Hill, NC, Friday through Sunday (October 15-17) for the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. The three-day 54-hole event is played at Tar Heels’ home campus, the Finley Golf Course. In yet another fraught fall field, 12 of the 18 teams are in the top 50 of the latest Golfstat rankings. The course is expected to be set up for a par 72 and 6,393 yards.

The Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational Field

The Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational features a top field of 18 teams, including No. 9 Michigan, No. 11 Wake Forest, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Alabama, No. 31 Virginia Tech, No. 32 Kentucky, No. 33 Vanderbilt , No. 39 North Carolina, No. 40 Ohio State, No. 42 Mississippi State, No. 43 Clemson, No. 44 Furman, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Rollins (ranked No. 8 in Division II poll) , SMU and UNC Wilmington.

The Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitation Scheme

Thursday October 13 — Travel day

Friday October 14 — Practice round, afternoon (no. 1 tee)

Saturday, October 15 — First Round (18), 9:30 a.m. (No. 1 tee times; No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Alabama)

Sunday, October 16 — Round Two (18), 8:30 AM (start times of Nos. 1 and 10)

Monday, October 17 — Final Round (18), 8:45 AM (shotgun; foursomes)

Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational Lineup from Michigan

Michigan has a five-member grid at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. Senior Ashley Lau will lead the Wolverines from five, followed by junior Hailey Borja , sophomore Monet Chun , junior Mikaela Schulz and junior Anika Dy .

Michigan History at Finley Golf Course

UM made its first appearance at the Finley Golf Course in the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance (2001). The Wolverines finished 12th in the 21-team East Regional with a 925 (308-308-309).

During the 2005-06 season, UM made a stop at the Finley Golf Course for a match play event against UNC Greensboro and won 5.5-3.5.

UM added five more performances. At the 2012 Tar Heel Invitational, the Wolverines finished 18th with a total of 947, followed by 12th at the 2016 Ruth’s Chris Invitational (894). In 2017, UM equaled its 12th place with a team total of 875, followed by a 14th place in 2018 (902) and a shared 13th place in 2019 (891).

Wolverine Bites

After seven top-five finishes in the last nine events, Michigan continued its run of top five and captured the team title at the Wolverine Invitational (September 13-14). In UM’s last 14 regular season events over three seasons, the Wolverines have achieved nine top-five finishes with two team titles and one second-place finish.

After posting a career-low 210 (-3) count, Mikaela Schulz won the second medalist of her career, tying with Iowa State’s Liyana Durisic at the Wolverine Invitational. For her efforts, Schulz was named the Big Ten Golfer of the Week. Overall, Schulz’s win marked 33rd individual title by a Wolverine and sixth under UM coach Jan Dowling .

With the five starting players finishing individually in the top 20, UM won the Wolverine Invitational with a record 851 (-1) for the women’s team at the UM Golf Course, the first subsection on UM’s home course. The score of 851 was not only the second lowest team total in the history of the program, it also shattered the UM Golf Course’s previous record of 18 shots – 869 by USC at the 2007 NCAA Central Regional (May 10-12) .

By setting the pace early, all five UM golfers have posted an even or underscore score this season. Mikaela Schulz has two with a career-low equalizing 68 (-3), which is a season low for UM. Monet Chun carded her first sub-70 round with a 69 (-2) in the first round of the Wolverine Invitational, while Ashley Lau also broke 70 for the third time in her career with a 69 (-2) of her own. Overall, Lau leads UM with an average of 73.00 per round, with Hailey Borja just behind at 73.17.

Michigan will be without the services of a graduate student Ashley Kim , who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury. Taking advantage of the NCAA rule to grant student athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim was expected to provide stable experience and leadership for the 2021-22 campaign. She has started 34 of her 35 career events and has an average of 74.62.

last season, Ashley Lau was named an All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) and became the second Wolverine in program history to receive recognition, along with Elodie Van Dievoet (2016-19), who took second-team honors in 2017. earned. Wolverines with an average score of 72.64 and a team-best nine sub-par rounds, including a career-best 68 (-4) twice.

Fri-Sun, Oct. 29-31 — at Landfall Tradition (Wilmington, NC)