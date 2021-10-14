Match Example: No. 12 Maryland vs. Pacific





No. 12 Maryland (9-2-1) vs. Pacific Ocean (6-3-1)

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Ludwig Veld

19:00 EDT COLLEGE PARK, Md. –The Maryland Men’s No. 12 soccer team plays its penultimate home game of the season at Ludwig Field on Saturday night against Pacific. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can follow the action live on Big Ten Plus. Saturday night is Senior Night as the Terps will honor five student athletes on the field prior to the game. Brett St. Martin , Nick Richardson , Justin Gielen , brayan padilla and Ryan Blumberg will all participate in the senior day festivities. Maryland is coming off a 1-0 win over Delaware on Tuesday. Ben Bender the game winner scored in the first overtime period to lift the Terps to their ninth win of the season. Maryland has won two consecutive games. THIS WEEK’S STORIES JOIN THE CREW/Fan information The opening game against Charlotte marked the return of Maryland’s famed student section “The Crew” after a 644-day absence. The infamous group of student fans has established itself as the most well-known college football fan section in the nation.

Members of The Crew get access to scarf and shirt giveaways and special access to road match trips. To sign up for The Crew, click here.

Maryland is already leading the country in cumulative and average attendance this season.

Maryland plays for the rawest atmosphere in college football at the legendary Ludwig Field. The Terps have been in the top eight in the home country for 18 consecutive seasons, including the first in 2019. After the win against Charlotte, the Terps are 9-0-1 in their last nine home openers.

Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask at outdoor athletic events. However, all attendees must wear a mask or face covering in all indoor areas, including suites and restrooms, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. In compliance and coordination with public health guidelines, COVID-19 data and our provincial mandates, the University of Maryland requires unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask when outside in crowded areas.Fully updated COVID-19 protocols for Fall 2021 adjusted and ready Maryland went 2-0-1 in a three-match exhibition slate. The Terps closed their dress rehearsal in style with a 2-1 victory over ACC favorite No. 3 Pittsburghon Saturday night. Junior goals Hunter George and Joe Sucheckic propelled the Terps to victory.

and propelled the Terps to victory. The weekend before, the Terps Temple, led by former assistant coach Brian Rowland, drew 2-2 at Ludwig Field before beating Lehigh 3-1 in Philadelphia.

In the preseason polls, Maryland was just outside the top 25 according to the United Soccer Coaches poll, receiving the highest number of votes of all teams not included in the rankings. The Terps were picked by the conference head coaches to finish fourth in the Big Ten. SCOUTING Pacific Ocean Pacific enters Saturday’s game with a tie for first place in the WCC after a draw with Santa Clara. The Tigers recently took No. 9 Loyola Marymount rocked for their biggest win of the season.

Maryland and Pacific have never faced each other in men’s soccer. The Tigers’ last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2018. B1G PLAYERS TO WATCH Brett St. Martin , Malcolm Johnston and Ben Bender were named Big Ten Players to Watch, the conference announced ahead of the season.

, and were named Big Ten Players to Watch, the conference announced ahead of the season. St. Martin, a team captain for the second consecutive season, has been a rock in the right-center back spot for the Terps since the start of his sophomore season. St. Martin has started 31 games in the past two seasons, playing every minute of his junior campaign. He was a second-team All-Big Ten roster last season.

Johnston, a roster of the 2019 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, scored six goals and four assists over the course of his first two seasons at College Park. He will play this key role as a box-to-box midfielder for the Terps in 2021.

Bender came on the scene as a freshman last season, starting all 11 games and scoring two goals en route to Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Bender stunned with his creative flair as an attacking midfielder and looked poised to break into the national conversation in 2021. SCHEDULE NOTES After a truncated Big Ten-only slate for last season, Maryland will return to its regular schedule for the 2021 season. Home matchups with Charlotte (8/26), UMBC (8/29), Michigan (9/17), Rutgers ( 9/28), Northwestern (10/8), and Indiana (10/31) emphasize the Ludwig slate.

The Terps will also play two notable road races locally. The Terps take on Virginia on Monday, September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, DC, and travel to Georgetown on Saturday, September 11 at 1:00 PM.

