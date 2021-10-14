Georgia hosts No. 21 Tennessee in Friday’s Pink Match

Georgia (5-11, 1-4)

vs. #21 Tennessee (14-3, 6-1)

Date:Friday Oct 15 2021

first time: 19:00

Venue:Athens, Ge.

Arena:Stegeman Coliseum

Recognition:FREE(no tickets needed)

Media information

Stream:SEC Network+

Play-by-play: Kaleb Frady

Analysis: Nikki Chester

Live stats:GeorgiaDogs.com

Twitter:@UGAvolleyball

first time

Georgia volleyball returns to Stegeman Coliseum to open a four-game homestand, the longest of the season, this Friday when No. 21 Tennessee comes to Athens. First service of the annual pink game between the Bulldogs and Lady Vols is scheduled for 7pm

Follow the Bulldogs

Friday’s game will be streamed live via SEC Network+. Kaleb Frady (play-by-play) and Nikki Chester (analysis) are in attendance.

Live stat links can be found on the volleyball schedule at GeorgiaDogs.com.

Twitter updates will be available throughout the season on the Bulldogs’ official Twitter page,@UGAvolleyball.

Upcoming Promotions and Fan Information at Stegeman

Upcoming Promotions – vs. Tennessee

Pink Match

– The first 250 fans will receive a free pink t-shirt

– Survivors are recognized

Fan information

Admission is FREE for all regular season home volleyball games.

The SEC Clear Bag Policy is in effect.

Prices for new core concessions include:

– $2.50 Jumbo Hot Dogs, 20 oz. bottle and fountain soda

– $2.00 20 oz bottle of Dasani, candy, popcorn bin

All concessions and trade transactions are cash/contactless.

– Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted.

Auburn Series in Athens adjusted

Due to unforeseen internet maintenance on the University of Georgia campus, the Auburn at Georgia volleyball games originally scheduled for October 22 and 23 have been rescheduled for Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22 in Georgia. The first service of both games will be at 7 p.m. ET at the Stegeman Coliseum.

BULLDOGS BULLETIN

Series history

– Georgia follows the all-time series against Tennessee 31-44

– In Athens the series is equal at 16-16

– Below Tom Black , Georgia is 4-3 against Tennessee

– The Bulldogs and Lady Vols split the season set last season in Knoxville. The previous season, Georgia won both ends of the home-and-home series.

A look at what awaits us

Georgia will host the Auburn Tigers at the Stegeman Coliseum for a few games next Thursday and Friday, October 21-22. The first service for both matches is at 7:00 PM. The Bulldogs’ longest homestand of the season will come to a close against Mississippi on Wednesday, October 27.

Let’s summarize

Georgia capped off its road swing last week with a few games at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs took their first SEC win of the season with a sweep of the Aggies in Thursday’s game. Georgia came out strong in the second game and took the opening set. After Texas A&M tied the score in the second set, the Aggies won 29-27 in set three to take control. Georgia tied the game in the fourth, but eventually fell 17-15 in set five to split the series. Kayla Rivera had a career night, recording 15 kills and 18 digs for her first career double-double. Senior Setter Dalaney Hans handed out a career-best 51 assists with 16 digs and Sage Naves set a career high nine blocks.

Come out strong

This season, Georgia came out strong, winning the opening set in 12-of-16 games. The Bulldogs have won the opening sets by more than five points on average.

Aces Wild

The Bulldogs have a history of excellent service under Tom Black and 2021 was no exception. Georgia is fourth in the SEC with a total of 91 service aces this season and fifth with 1.42 aces per set. Individual, junior Amber Stivrins ranks third in the SEC with 26 total and 0.42 aces per set.

Blocking improves in 2020-21

Georgia finished the 2020-21 season in fourth place in the SEC on block as a team, finishing the campaign at 2.25 blocks per set. It was the highest finish in the category under Tom Black . SEC All-Freshman Team Member Phoebe Awoleye finished top-five in the league with 1.05 blocks per set as a rookie.

This season, Awoleye is fifth in the SEC with 69 blocks in total and just outside the top 10 with 1.08 blocks per set.

Rookies shine during opening weekend

Georgia saw four freshmen play in each set on opening weekend, including three in all 11 sets. Setter Clara Brower handed out 10.09 assists per set and inflicted a foul that hit .299 as a team. She also contributed 17 digs and seven blocks. Outer batter became center blocker Lyrics Stewart counted 2.36 kills per set, hit .467 over the weekend and led the team by 12 blocks. outside batter Abby Maesch led the team with 30 kills and 2.73 kills per set. Defensive specialist Bailey Cox made 18 digs (1.64 d/s) and laid down four service aces.

Bulldogs ready for strong series of games in 2021

Eight opponents on Georgia’s schedule appeared in the 2020 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, three of which played in the Elite Eight round. Six of Georgia’s opponents finished the season in the AVCA Top 25, including top-10 finishers Kentucky, Florida and Nebraska.

Breaking the grid

The Bulldogs roster consists of 17 student athletes with a mix of experienced and new talent. In general, any position on the field has a significant amount of depth. The selection consists of five seniors, three juniors and sophomores each, and a total of six freshmen, five of which are real freshmen. Position wise, the Bulldogs have a near-perfect mix in every position. Georgia returns five starters plus its starting libero from last season.