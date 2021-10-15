XC Set To Compete At Bradley “Pink” Classic





MIWAUKEE The Marquette University men’s and women’s cross country teams head to Peoria, Illinois on Friday, October 15 for the Bradley “Pink” Classic. The race takes place on the Newman Golf Course. This will be the eighth time the Golden Eagles have competed in the Bradley “Pink” Classic, and the first time since 2019. In 2019, the MU men finished fourth and the women fifth. The race will start at 1:30 PM with the white women’s 6km race, followed by the men’s white 8km race at 2:15 PM. The women’s red 6km race starts at 3pm and the day will conclude at 3am with the men’s 8km race. 45 hours The Marquette men’s and women’s cross country teams will wear their gold uniforms this Friday in support of university president Dr. Michael R. Lovell and his family. Lovell announced in early September that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Gold is the primary color used to raise awareness for the disease and help promote a sense of community in those whose lives have been affected by sarcoma. “I think for someone in athletics — our student-athletes, coaches and staff — we’ve all felt Dr. Lovell’s incredible support for us on a daily basis,” vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said. “This is just another way to let him and his family know that they will have our support during this journey.” LAST TIME OFF: On October 2 at the Live in Lou Classic, the Marquette Golden Eagles women placed 22nd out of 44 teams in the 5k gold race. In the men’s 8k gold race, the MU men finished 28th out of 36 teams. Junior Kendall pfrimmer led the women’s team with a time of 17:46.6 and finished 66th out of a field of 399 runners. Five of the 13 MU women’s runners set personal bests on the Live in Lou Classic (5k). Lexi Keppler (20:26.1), Mallory Lafever (18:54.9), Emily Noone (18:52.9), Anna Penzkover (18:56.0), and Marissa Valentinic (19:13.0) all set personal bests in Louisville. For the men, Dan Weizeorick finished first for the MU men, 116th overall, setting a new personal best with a time of 25:03.9. Austin Burke (25:47.), Patrick hetlage (25:40.9), and David Zeller (25:22.3) also set personal bests at the Live in Lou Classic. WHAT THEY SAY: sophomore Kate Jochims : “The Bradley meeting has a great track, it’s a pretty flat course. I’m excited to hopefully get a good time of 6km.” Junior Kendall pfrimmer : “This will be my last race until the conference. So this is kind of my last chance to put all the pieces together and get in a good position physically and mentally for the conference. Now if I go from a 5k to a 6k, it will be good exercise for conferences and getting used to those extra three to four minutes of racing.” NEXT ONE: After Friday’s meeting, both teams will prepare to participate in the Illini Open on Friday, October 22. That will be their last meeting before heading to Carmel, Indiana for the BIG EAST Championships on October 29. MARQUET REGISTRATIONS: WHITE RACE OF WOMEN 6K:

Grace Dargiewicz

Lexi Keppler

Gianna Konen

Gretchen Pfeiffer 8K WHITE RACE MEN:

Patrick Burns

Jadon Conroy

Cade Ferron

Tyler Re

Greg Van Hollen RACE 6K RED WOMEN:

Emily Foley

Audrey Grimm

Kate Jochims

Mallory Lafever

Laurel Moneysmith

Emily Noone

Anna Penzkover

Kendall pfrimmer

Marissa Valentinic RACE 8K RED MEN:

August Beyer

Austin Burke

Patrick hetlage

Jordan Janusiak

Zak Kindl

Dan Weizeorick

David Zeller Keep up to date with the Marquette cross country program via social media by following on Twitter (@MUTFXC) and Instagram (@MUTFXC) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MUTFXC).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2021/10/14/xc-set-to-compete-at-bradley-pink-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos