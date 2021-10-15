Michigan Blanks Michigan State behind Lawrence Goal, Three Beall Saves





Next game: in the state of Ohio 17-10-2021 | 2:00 Big Ten Network sophomore Kacey Lawrence had the only goal of the game – her first of the season – in the 55th minute.

With three games to play in the regular season, UM is third in the conference with 14 points.

UM defeated the Spartans 21-12 and improved to 9-1-2 beating teams during the season. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (UM football stadium)

Score: #22 Michigan 1, Michigan State 0

Facts: UM (10-2-3, 4-2-1 B1G), State of Michigan (9-2-3, 4-2-1 B1G)

Presence: 1,503

Next UM event: Sunday, October 17 — at Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 2 p.m. ANN ARBOR, I. — AN Kacey Lawrence goal in the 55th minute and three saves from goalkeeper Hillary Beall lifted the 22nd-ranked University of Michigan women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Michigan State on Thursday (Oct. 14) at UM Soccer Stadium. Sophomore ahead Sammi Woods had the Wolverines’ first notable chance in the 16th minute. A botched Michigan State eviction from a corner trickled down to Woods at the top of the box, and her rocket was tipped wide left out. From there, UM had MSU on their heels, beating the Spartans 9-3 in the first 30 minutes of the game. Michigan State (9-2-3, 4-2-1 Big Ten) answered back with its first good shot at the game in the 33rd minute, when a through ball split a pair of UM defenders. Senior Alia Martin was there with a challenge to dislodge the possession, for classmate Sydney Shepherd got the ball to safety. At halftime, UM had a 14-6 lead in the shots category, coupled with four corners to one for the Spartans. Michigan (10-2-3, 4-1-2 Big Ten) found the well-deserved breakthrough in the 55th minute, as a senior Nicki Hernandez into a serve from the left that bounced into the Spartan six-yard box. sophomore Sarah Bridenstine played a ball back in the area to senior Sarah Stratigakis at the top of the six, and she threw a ball at the sophomore Kacey Lawrence on the sidewalk. She finished bottom left for her first marker of the season. Tweet from the contest 55′ | TARGET!!!!!! Kacey Lawrence put us on the board! Stellar build up for us, assists go to Bridenstine, Strat. 1:0

#Go blue? | #In pursuit pic.twitter.com/LY1tusYLPU Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 15, 2021 The Spartans almost tied the score in the 73rd minute, earning a free kick 20 yards up the middle. The shot was taken by Ava Cook and looked destined for the lower left section of the goal, but a stop from the senior Beall diving to the right kept Wolverine’s advantage. After the UM goal, MSU defeated Michigan the rest of the way 5-3 and had three shots in the last six minutes, but was unable to equalize. Lawrence’s goal marked the ninth Wolverine to score a goal on the campaign. With three goals in her UM career, two are against the state of Michigan, when she scored a goal in UM’s 7-3 victory over the Spartans a season ago. UM defeated the Spartans 21-12 in the match and improved to 9-1-2 in the campaign when beating opponents. Beall’s clean sheet is her fourth of the season. The Wolverines will wrap up the 2021 regular season slate and travel to Columbus for a matchup with Ohio State on Sunday (Oct. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Kick time is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the match broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

