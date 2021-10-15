No. 8 Womens Golf Preview: Stanford Intercollegiate





Example 8 Texas Women’s Golf: Stanford Intercollegiate When: Friday Oct 15 Sunday Oct 17 Game schedule: 18 holes a day True: Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, California) Course information: par-71; 6,269 meters Live stats Tournament Notes The field: In addition to the Longhorns (No. 8 in the final Division I WGCA Coaches poll on Sept. 17), the Stanford Intercollegiate team consists of 17 teams, hosted by Dr. Condoleeza Rice field, from: No. 5 Stanford (host), No. 11 Georgia , No. 12 USC, No. 14 Arizona State, No. 22 Oregon, no. 24 UCLA, California, UC Davis, Colorado, Iowa State, Northwestern, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Washington and Washington State. In the opening round, UT will be paired with Oregon and UCLA and play will begin at 7:30 AM Pacific/9:30 AM CT on hole 10. The Texas lineup: UT is represented by the following five players on the Stanford Intercollegiate: Bohyun Park (Fr., 71.50 average) Bentley Cotton (Sat, 74.17 Aug) Sara Kouskova (Sr., 73.50 average) Sophie Guoz (Jr., 74.33 average) Tiffany Cao (NS., -) – Within the Texas lineup Tiffany Cao : Number 937 in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings (October 13) will make her collegiate debut on the Stanford Intercollegiate runner-up at the 2021 Texas Class 5A state tournament. Bentley Cotton : Number 363 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings posted a collegiate best 14th place in the Windy City Classic (October 5) and brought her collegiate best 18-hole score of 1-under-par 71 in the final round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (15 September) four top-25 individual finishes in seven tournament appearances in the 2020-21 season, finishing 17th at the East Lake Cup and tied for 18th at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Sophie Guoz : No. 74 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings tied for 18th at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (September 13-15) on 1-over-par 217 (74-73-70) seven top-20 individual finishes in eight tournament appearances in the 2020-21 Season finished finishing third in the East Lake Cup and seventh in the Mountain View Collegiate last year, together for 20th in the NCAA Championship, achieved a 72.70 scoring average in 2020-21 No. 66 in Golfstat’s final 2021 individual national rankings. -Big 12 team. Sara Kouskova : No. 43 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings tied for 15th at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (September 13-15) on even par 216 (70-73-73) tied for 19th at the Windy City Classic (October 5) at 9-over-par 225 (77-70-78) 2021 Honorable Mention All-American (WGCA and Golf Week) six top-20 individual finishes in eight tournament appearances in the 2020-21 season won the 2021 Arizona Wildcat Invitational No. 27 in Golfstat’s final 2021 individual national rankings posted a scoring average of 72.16 and shot par or better in 14 of her 25 rounds in 2020-21 2020-21 Edith Cummings Munson Award recipient (success on the course and in the classroom ) 2021 All Big 12 Team. Bohyun Park : Number 54 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings placed third at the Windy City Classic (October 5) at 1-under-par 215 (68-74-73) and placed 10th in her collegiate debut at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate ( September 13-15) at 2-under-par 214 (73-73-68), culminating in a final-round 4-under-par 68 who qualified as a high school student to compete in the 2021 U.S. win Open three individual Class 4A state championships for Carrollton Ranchview became just the eighth woman in Texas UIL history to claim three state golf titles to win the 2021 state title by a margin of 11 strokes over second place finishing as high as No. 2 in the AJGA rankings won the KJ Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship in July 2020, placed third at the 2018 AJGA Girls Championship and fourth at the 2019 AJGA Girls Championship, placed second at the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in August 2020 and a fourth place result at the 2019 Rolex Tournament of Champions. (FROM)

