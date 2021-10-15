new indoor tables – Bribar Table Tennis





The best selling JOOLA table in the US is now available in the UK.

The JOOLA INSIDE J18 table tennis table is the perfect choice for playing at home and is also suitable for schools and clubs. Modern styling, the 18mm playing surface guarantees an even bounce.

The double roller system (two separate, foldable halves) ensures easy handling and has a sturdy and safe base. The table features double anti-tip and height-adjustable legs that provide a flat playing surface plus lockable 3-inch castor wheels for added stability.

Easy installation guaranteed! Supplied 95% pre-assembled and set up in just 15 minutes. A table tennis net and pole set is included.

Bribar price 569.00 Super light table that is made to last. For a lightweight leisure table, the 300S has a high quality finish! JOOLA has managed to keep the weight to a minimum with a uniform surface of 15 mm, a metal frame of 20 mm and a simple powder-coated folding metal base. Safety as always with JOOLA and the 300S corresponds to European standards EN14468-1B school and club sports. A great option when space is limited to play and store at home 449 .00 .00 MSRP Simply one of the best table tennis tables for school or leisure. As with all JOOLA tables, the surface lacquer finish and the sturdy 19 mm wood composite surface ensure a consistent ball bounce. The solid powder-coated metal base with adjustable leg levellers and good quality rubber wheels ensure a long life. Separate folding halves allow for solo play mode and compact storage – with double locks and 4 lockable castors per half, there is safety when moving and storing. The Transport table is easy to assemble and is available in blue and green. 699 .00 .00 MSRP Bribar price 599.00 The ‘go-to’ table for serious table tennis action. The World Cup 22 is all you need for most table tennis matches! JOOLA’s usual high standard of paint finish on the 22mm thick table surface provides a very consistent ball bounce. This ‘tried and tested’ table is very durable with a strong powder coated double roller base and good quality rubber wheels. Its relative lightness makes it easy to set up and maneuver and the telescopic halves allow storage in tight spaces. And as always, there are latches to secure the table for play and storage. The World Cup 22 offers excellent value for money compared to other ‘competition’ spectacles. MSRP 899.00

