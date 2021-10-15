FANTASY Dashboard – Match 17 – FanCode ECS Croatia





ZAS Last five matches: LWWWW (Average score for 113, average score against 92) LJU Last five matches: LWWWL (Average score for 100, average score against 96) ZAGREB SOKOL (ZAS) Captain: Daniel Lazarides wicket keeper: Mark Davies Projected top four: Daniel Lazarides, Jai Thakur, Aman Maheshwari, Peter Amaan Projected opening Bowlers: Peter Amaan, MD Shaikat Spin options: Daniel Lazarides ZAGREB SOKOL protagonists: Daniel Lazarides, star all-rounder, Premier League player in the UK, the opener gets his side off to a solid start and is crucial with the ball into the center overs with his left arm twist. Top scorer in the tournament, muscular 223 runs in five innings, of which THREE fifties. Aman Maheshwari, long right arm fast bowler and a fine hitter. Grabbed THREE wickets in six matches. Peter Amaan, power hitter, can put the finishing touches on ZAS innings from the middle. Second highest scorer for ZAS with 70 runs in four innings. The all-rounder also leads the wickets column scalping NINE wickets, including a top figures tournament of 5-16 vs BEL. Arpit Shukla, right arm medium pacer, returned player of the match figures of 3-5 against SIB on Tuesday. LJUBLJANA (LJU) Captain: Nilesh Ujawe wicket keeper: Waqar Khan Projected top four: Dinesh Matla, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nilesh Ujawe, Shahid Arshad Projected opening Bowlers: Shoaib Siddiqui, Mirwais Shinwari Spin options: Rizwan Zahoor, Ayush Pandey Key players of LJUBLJANA: Shoaib Siddic, a very talented all rounder, accurate with good line and length and also consistent with the bat. Top scorer for LJU who scored 193 runs in six games, including a 56 off 29 ball game player vs SIB. He also collected a few wickets. Nilesh Ujawe, left batter mediocre order and right arm mediocre pacer, skipper is good with the ball sticking to his line and length and hard to get away. He is also a useful midfield batter who is able to score quick runs. Joint top wicket taker for LJU who scalps THREE victims. Shahid Arshad, another valuable all-rounder, technically sound and reliable with the bat, good in the field and a useful bowler. Second highest scorer for LJU with 79 runs in six games. Ayush Pandey, talented left arm spinner, joint top wicket taker for LJU picking up THREE wickets. He also scored 55 runs. ZAS has only lost once so far, while LJU had a three-game winning run that was destroyed by SOS at the bottom. ZAS will be eyeing two huge wins to boost their inferior NRR as they battle Belgrade for first place in the standings. Match Prediction: Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) doubles over Ljubljana. Tune in to the LIVE action from Croatia Monday to Saturday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/series/fancode-ecs-croatia-2021-2120/news/fantasy-dashboard-match-17-fancode-ecs-croatia-t10-cricket-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos