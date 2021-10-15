Paine ‘devastated’ by Pucovski blow, props Harris to open





IMAGE: Will Pucovski’s latest concussion could see the young opener sidelined for at least part of the Ashes series, which kicks off December 8 in Brisbane. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Australia Test captain Tim Paine was “devastated” to hear of Will Pucovski’s latest concussion, but has nominated Marcus Harris to step in should the opener prove unsuitable for the Ashes. Pucovski was hit on the helmet by a ball in a net session while training for Victoria last week. Pucovski’s history of concussion could mean the young opener will be sidelined for at least part of the Ashes series, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8. “I’ve been talking to him a little bit over the past few days. He’s slowly getting better,” Paine said on the radio station SEN Hobart. “I don’t think it’s as bad as some of the others he’s had before, but given his history, we have to be very careful with everything around the brain. “I was devastated to hear it happened again.” Australia has long hoped that Pucovski would become a regular opening partner for David Warner, who has seen a slew of teammates come and go since Chris Rogers played his last Test against England in 2015. But concussions and injuries have repeatedly thwarted Pucovski. He made his highly anticipated Test debut against India in Sydney in January, but suffered a shoulder injury in the match and was replaced by Harris for the fourth Test in Brisbane. Paine said there was no problem with Pucovski’s technique, despite receiving some blows to the head. “He’s a good short-ball player. You’re not an average 54 or so in first-class cricket if you can’t play the short ball,” Paine said. “I think he’s more susceptible now (get a concussion) than other people. He doesn’t need to be hit so hard on the head.” Harris, who was dropped twice in his 10-test career, averaged 9.66 against England during the 2019 Ashes, but Paine endorsed the 29-year-old as a likely replacement for Pucovski. “He has just returned from a fantastic six months in England playing for Leicestershire in county cricket,” he added. “And we know that his first-class record for Victoria has been excellent for a while, so he’s probably the frontrunner.”

