WBBL 2021: Matches, teams of the women’s Big Bash League and which England cricketers play in Australia?





Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Linsey Smith and Maia Bouchier are the English stars competing in the 2021 Womens Big Bash League

The WBBL is back for its seventh season, running from October 14 to November 27, 2021. What is the Big Bash League for Women? Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise The Womens Big Bash League is the largest domestic women’s T20 league in the world and consists of eight city franchises all competing in a double round-robin tournament before progressing to the knockout stages. The franchises are identical to the men’s Big Bash League and are made up of current and former Australian national team members; the best young talent in the country and up to three foreign players. The structure of the WBBL and BBL is similar to that of the Indian Premier League, but the IPL does not yet have a women’s league. In the 2019/2020 season, the WBBL finally had enough popularity and media coverage to transition to a standalone schedule instead of running alongside the men’s BBL, which it had done for the past four seasons. Here’s all the information about this year’s WBBL competition. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Ellyse Perry, captain of the Sydney Sixers. They are the most successful WBBL team What are the teams in the 2021 Womens Big Bash League? The eight franchises are the Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Brisbane Heat is currently captained by Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen. Hobart Hurricanes are captained by former New Zealand batter Rachel Priest Melbourne Renegades are led by Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux Melbourne Stars is captained by current Australian National Team captain Meghann Lanning Perth Scorchers is led by New Zealand international cricketer and hockey star Sophie Devine Sydney Sixers is captained by Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry Sydney Thunder is led by current Australia vice-captain, batter Rachael Haynes Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder are the three teams that have won the previous tournaments and have won two titles each. However, the Sixers are the most successful team as they have not only won two titles but also appeared in each of the first four finals. Sydney Thunder, the crosstown rivals of the Sixers, are the current champions of the competition. read more When are the 2021 WBBL games? Round Robin Stages: Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Sunday, November 21, 2021

The Eliminator: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The Challenger: Thursday 25 November 2021

Final : Saturday, November 27, 2021 Which English players will participate in the WBBL 2021? Last year’s finalists, the Melbourne Stars, have brought in England players Linsey Smith and Maia Bouchier. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:65.4299%"/> Maia Bouchier plays for the Melbourne Stars on WBBL this year This year, the Stars are mourning the loss of England internationals Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver who will not be competing in the 2021 competition. Linsey Smith was a pivotal spin bowler for the Northern Superchargers during this summer’s The Hundred, taking nine wickets for her team. A debutante in England in 2021, Bouchier made an impressive 92 runs from 64 balls in her role as the middle-class batter for The Hundred runners-up, Southern Brave. The Melbourne Renegades have signed 29-year-old Eve Jones to this year’s campaign. During The Hundred, the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Raphael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Jones scored more than 800 runs, making the lefthanded batter the first non-international to win the PCA Womens Player of the Year award. Issy Wong is the last English player to enter this year’s WBBL tournament, signing for this year’s defending champion, Sydney Thunder. The 19-year-old signed as an injury replacement for South African fast Shabnim Ismail. She currently bowls at speeds in excess of 70 mph and has already stated that she has ambitions to become the first woman to hit 120 mph. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5835%"/> Issy Wong wants to be the first woman to bowl at a speed of 80 km/h or more. She plays for Sydney Thunder this year How to watch the WBBL 2021 A message from the editor: Thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers living and working in the UK. Know more about who is who in the team, and our editorial values . We want to start a community among our readers, so please follow us facebook , Twitter and Instagram and keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our newsletters and receive a curated selection of our best books delivered to your inbox every day.

