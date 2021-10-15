Inside Track to Atlanta on line as No. 11 Kentucky visits top-ranked Georgia

Pole position in the race for the SEC Championship Game is on the line this Saturday as No. 11 Kentucky travels to No. 1 Georgia in arguably the biggest FBS game of the week. Game time is 3:30 p.m. EDT and is broadcast by CBS Sports. ESPN College GameDay will be in Athens along with the shows from Marty & McGee and SEC Nation.

Kentucky is aiming for a 7-0 start for the first time since 1950 and only for the fifth time in history (1910, 1903, 1898), as well as its first win over a No. 1 team since 2007.

The Wildcats are coming off a 42-21 win over LSU, the most points the UK has ever scored against the Tigers in a regulation length game. The Kentucky defense forced a turnover on first possession of the game, setting the Wildcats for a lead they never gave, and also claimed three stops on fourth-down conversion attempts.

quarterback Will Levis was named National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, completing 14 of 17 for 145 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 75 yards and two scores. linebacker DeAndre Square had eight tackles, including the quarterback sack/fumble on the opening possession.

Kentucky in Georgia Sat 16 Oct. – 3:30 PM ET

Sanford Stadium

Athens, Ge.

Gameday App Coverage TV: CBS

Radio: UK Sports Network

Live stats UK Team stats UGA 6-0 file 6-0 4-0 Conference report 4-0 31.0 scoring/game 39.8 411.8 Total violation/match 432.5 214.2 Rushing yards/game 197.2 197.7 Passing yards/game 235.3 16.2 Kick-off efficiencies (average) 24.0 3.8 Point returns (average) 6.9 43.2 Points (average) 45.3 30:45 Time of possession/play 32:38 45.2% Third Down Conversion 48.7% 25.0% Fourth Down Conversion 40.0% 17.5 Points allowed/game 5.5 305.0 Total yards/game allowed 203.5 111.2 Rush yards allowed/game 66.5 193.8 Pass yards allowed/game 137.0

Cat Scratches: Kentucky Offensive in Hopes of Seizing Opportunities

Kentucky faces the biggest challenge of the season yet on Saturday, facing Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

The task for Kentucky’s attack this week will face the nation’s highest defense. Plan and simple, the Bulldogs were great this year. Georgia only allows 5.5 points per game of the season, the first in the country. They allow a total of only 201.2 yards per game, also the first in the country.

Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is very impressed with the Bulldogs’ defense.

“Extremely talented group, extremely well coached,” said Coen. “(They) play physically, play violently. There’s a reason they’re the best defense in the country, there’s a reason they’re the number one team in the country. They play their tail off, it’s going to be a really good test for us.”

Coen saw his attack Saturday as one of his better performances of the year in a 42-21 win over LSU. The Cats did a lot of good in the win and Coen was happy to see a number of different Cats contributing…Read more

Cats in the National Polls

Kentucky entered the Associated Press Top 25 on October 3, coming in at number 16 and moving up to number 11 after beating LSU.

It is the highest AP ranking for the UK since October 28, 2018, when the Cats were number 11 after a 7-1 start.

The Cats have also moved to number 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, their highest ranking since the end of the 2018 season at number 11.

UK is also ninth in the Football Writers Association of America/National Football Foundation’s “Super 16” poll.

Kentucky vs. the Ranked

Kentucky has played 258 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll in its history. The Cats are 47-206-5 in those games.

Since 2015, the Cats are 8-10 against ranked teams. The wins exceeded No. 10 Florida (2021), No. 23 NC State (2020), No. 18 Tennessee (2020), No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 25 Florida (2018), No. 11 Louisville (2016) and No. 25 Missouri (2015).

UK is 3-32 vs. a ranked Georgia team. All three wins were at Lexington (1947, 1965 and 1988).

The UK’s last win over a ranked Georgia team came in 1988 when the Cats beat the No. 11 Bulldogs in Lexington. Before that it was 1965.

The UK’s last win over a ranked SEC team was at number 10 Florida earlier this season (October 2, 2021).

UK is 3-14 all time vs. number 1 ranked teams.

This is only the fourth time in school history that a ranked UK team has met AP Poll’s top ranked team:

January 1, 1951 – No. 7 UK vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

Nov 24, 1951 – No. 9 UK vs. No. 1 Tennessee

October 13, 2007 – No. 17 UK vs. No. 1 LSU

Series vs. Georgia

Georgia leads the all-time series 60-12-2.

Georgia leads 30-4-2 in Athens.

Georgia has won 11 consecutive meetings dating back to the UK’s 34-27 victory in Athens in 2009.

UK is 3-27 all-time in games played against a ranked Georgia side with the last win in 1988.

The two teams played nine times from 1939-49, and after a six-year hiatus, they’ve played annually since 1956. The Wildcats won that first game 13-6.

Biggest British win: 33 (33-0) in 1977 in Athens

Biggest win in Georgia: 45 (62-17) in 2004 in Lexington

Games decided by 7 points or less: Georgia leads 17-8-2

A British victory would…

Make the Cats 7-0 for the first time since 1950 and only the fifth time in school history (1910, 1903, 1898). Only once in the last 111 years has the UK started 7-0.

Move the UK to 5-0 in the SEC game for the first time since 1977.

Push the Cats’ current winning streak to nine games, which would equal the third longest in school history.

Give head coach Mark Stoops 30 SEC wins in the UK, expanding his school record.

Give Stoops 56 career wins in the UK, leaving him just four wins short of tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the school’s winning coach.

Be the first on a top team since a triple victory over No. 1 and eventual LSU National Champion in 2007.

Be the first win in school history of a top team in a real road race. UK disrupts No. 1 Ole Miss in Jackson, Mississippi in 1964.

Improve UK to 4-14 all-time vs. no. 1 team.

Be the 13th all-time win vs. Georgia, fourth vs. a ranked UGA team (first since 1988), fifth all-time win in Athens.

End an 11-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Connections between Kentucky and Georgia

Kentucky has 13 players from the state of Georgia on its roster, third most behind Kentucky (39) and Ohio (22).

The 13 players are: LB Marquez Bembry (Stone Mountain), DB Yusuf Corker (McDonough), DB Taj Dodson (Union Grove), LB D’Eryk Jackson (Dublin), OL Josh Jones (Columbus), LB Shawn Lawson (Jonesboro), DB Quandre Mosely (Brunswick), WR Chauncey Magwood (Albany), LB KD McDaniel (Tifton), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (McDonough), RB Travis Tisdale (Valdosta), LB Martez Thrower (Rochelle) and LB Trevin Wallace (Jesus)

Georgia has no player from Kentucky on its roster.

UK inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumralli spent the 2018 season with Ole Miss on Matt Luke’s staff. Luke is now the associate head coach/offensive line at UGA.

