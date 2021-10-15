Gloucestershire to play Division One cricket in 2022 | News





Gloucestershire to play Division One cricket in 2022 October 14, 2021 Gloucestershire will play in Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship in 2022 following a vote by the presidents of the 18 First-Class Counties. The return to a two-division format following the Club’s promotion in 2019 means The Shire will compete for the County Championship title against Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire and Yorkshire. CEO Will Brown responded to the news: “This was a very interesting time for the game and this debate in particular was a complex one. It was good to see all the provinces working together again and now that the result is known, we can start planning for what promises to be a hugely exciting 2022 season. “We have worked hard to promote us at the end of the 2019 season and the team has shown that they are constantly able to compete against the best teams in the country. “With eight wins last season, more than any other team, 2021 proved beyond a doubt that the club is on an upward curve, once again securing its place in the top 10 provinces and its highest provincial championship title in over 15 years. to obtain. This is an exciting time for Gloucestershire Cricket and with further quality investment in the squad starting with the addition of Marcus Harris, we believe we are on the cusp of something special and joining a talented team capable of trophies to win. “Next season promises to be an exciting time to be a Gloucestershire supporter; we have a variety of memberships for all fans and we can’t wait to see many new faces at Bristol County Ground and at the 150th anniversary of the Cheltenham Cricket Festival.” The move back to a two-division format comes after two Covid-hit seasons that forced a restructuring. Last season Gloucestershire took part in a conference style competition in which the Club recorded the most wins in a first-class season in their home country since 1998. The ECB has stated that it has always been the intention of the First Class Counties and the governing body to return to the two-division structure as soon as possible. In 2022, Division One will feature 10 teams, including Gloucestershire who promoted alongside Lancashire and Northamptonshire in 2019, while Division Two will feature the remaining eight counties. Each county will play 14 LV = Insurance County Championship games. There will be 10 provinces in Division One and eight in Division Two with a two-up, two-down promotion-and-relegation system. The counties will be placed in the division in which they qualified to participate in the 2020 County Championship. Each county will play a total of 14 LV=Insurance County Championship matches, and the ECB has also said that while it is very keen to keep the Bob Willis Trophy in some capacity, it is unlikely there will be one at the end of the season. will be a showpiece. as seen in 2020 and 2021. 2022 Memberships are now on sale. Get yours and watch Gloucestershire in Division One action next summer. Discover our full membership offer here

