Buisman’s Brace Helps Gophers Crush Illini 5-0





Next game: at Northwestern 17-10-2021 | 03:00 B1G+ MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota (7-4-3, 3-4-0 B1G) used four first-half goals, including two from senior McKenna Buisman , to take care of Illinois 5-8-1, 1-5-1 B1G) on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. The game, which aired on the Big Ten Network, was the Gophers’ biggest win since a 7-1 victory over Michigan State in 2017. “Tonight was a great response from our last game of Sunday”, head coach Erin Chastain said. “Our group has really stepped up in film and training this week and was ready to react. You saw that from the kick-off. I thought we were really assertive in attack and I think at the beginning of the first half the latter pass wasn’t there but then we started to get better selections as the half went on we really pinned them down a bit and other than a few counters they had I thought we were really on top of the game were sitting.’ Buisman scored her first goal of the game in the 20th minute. The senior received no help with the goal after rushing back to avert a clearance from the Illini goalkeeper. The second goal came 11 minutes later in the 31st minute when Buisman came on the end of another goal after expropriating an Illini defender. She took the ball in the top of 18 and finished in bottom right of goal to put Minnesota in the top 2 -0. “Kenna makes goals, that’s what she does,” said Chastain. “She’s pressing and she’s just so dangerous. We’ve had a glimpse of what she can do at the top.” The goals in the first half piled up when Makenzie Langdok unleashed a long shot that hit the crossbar and came down to give the Maroon and Gold a 3-0 lead in the 39th minute. Megan Gray was credited with the assist, her second of the season. HOLY SMOKE @kenzie_langdok sends one from the center of STP and sets the #Gophers 3-0 ahead! pic.twitter.com/iJykljpHE3 — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) October 15, 2021 It was just about half way Rylan Baker who made it a four-goal lead in the 43rd minute. Baker followed up a shot of sophomores Sophia Boman to score for the net. The four first-half goals is the second time this season that Minnesota has scored four goals in a half and the first time since 2017 that the team has scored four goals in a half against a Big Ten opponent. It took until the 89th minute for Minnesota to score its last goal of the night when Aynsley Conner scored her first career goal as a Gopher to make it 5-0. Boman got her second assist of the night on a give-and-go streak that Conner capped off with a looping shot to the back post. In all, Minnesota finished with 26 shots, the most in a game for the team during Big Ten play. Minnesota’s first-half total rose to 19 with Thursday’s performance, a conference highlight. The next move for Minnesota is Northwestern (7-6-1, 3-3-1) on Sunday, October 17 on BTN+ with a start time of 3 p.m. CT. Northwestern suffered a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherSoccer) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021 season.

