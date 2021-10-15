Paula Badosa defeats Angelique Kerber to reach semifinals

Thursday night it looked for more than a few minutes on Thursday night that Paul Badosa would burst under the intense pressure here at Indian Wells.

Angelique Kerber, the former top player in the world and three-time Grand Slam champion, had saved two match points and was making a comeback. After saving the second match point, Kerber scored a break point to win the second of three consecutive games, tying the second set at five games apiece.

Badosa, who played in the BNP Paribas Open main draw for the first time, played tight and her serve was nearly 10 mph slower than usual. With a draw in the second set, this was the moment of truth for the Spaniard.

She dug deep, exhaled and held the serve. She then scored her own breakpoint to secure the set and arguably the biggest game of her young career. With the 6-4, 7-5 victory over Kerber, the 10th here, Badosa is now for the first time in the semi-finals of one of the five biggest tournaments in the world.

I wanted this match so bad that I got super nervous, Badosa said. This means a lot to me. It is awesome.

Badosa is the first woman from Spain to reach the semifinals since 2003, when Conchita Martinez did.

Following in the footsteps of Serena Williams and, more recently, Bianca Andreescu, Badosa is the latest to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells in her first main draw appearance at the tournament.

Badosa, 23, will face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Friday night for a chance to advance to the final, as Williams and Andreescu did in their first appearance.

On Thursday Badosa, the 21st, was sometimes clear. She won the opening game and then went on to lead 2-0 with an immediate breaking point.

But Badosa couldn’t quite dominate Kerber, who made it to the final in 2019 the last time this tournament was played. Kerber secured a break point in the third game to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

The two then traded games until Kerber lost her serve again to finish the set.

Kerber seemed frustrated with himself throughout the match. She shook and hung her head after missed opportunities as Badosa clenched her fist and screamed for big points.

The second set started as the first ended. Badosa took a quick 3-1 lead, then extended it to 5-2 and looked like she would cruise to victory.

But Kerber wasn’t done yet, saving those match points to win consecutive games and put the set at 5-5. Badosa had thrown Kerber a lifeline and gave her a chance to get back into the game. Badosa went from controlling the match to feeling the pressure on Stadium Court.

However, she passed the test by chasing the ball and repeatedly nailing backhand winners to win the last two games and advance in the draw.

The second set was very tough for me, Badosa said. I got really nervous. She raised her level a lot, and when I was five I said it’s now or never, and I started playing really well again and I won.

But it was mentally tough at the time because I was leading 5-2 and a lot of thoughts were going through my head and I was able to get through it, so I’m happy.

Born in New York City but raised in Spain by an American mother and Hispanic father, Badosa has now won four games and defeated three players in the top 20, here in the California desert. Her win over Kerber this season was her eleventh in 18 games against seeded players.

Martinez is the only other Spanish woman to make the final at Indian Wells. It’s been 25 years since the second time she did that.

Badosa could become the second Hispanic woman to do it, in a tournament that has historically been a launching pad for some of the best players in the game.

