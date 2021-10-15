Reilly’s Brace, Weber’s game winner Powers OU past KU





Next game: Kansas state 17-10-2021 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Bally Sports Oklahoma NORMAN The University of Oklahoma football team returned to the victory column on Thursday night, beating Kansas 3-2 in front of the home crowd at John Crain Field. freshman Leonie Weber the game winner scored in the 86th minute on an impressive goal on the heels of an assist from senior Bri Amos . Senior Meg Reilly caught fire in the match, recording her second brace of the season, scoring goals in the 3rd minute and 57th minute. “I knew we had a really tough series of games that presented a challenge,” head coach Mark Carr said. “This group has shown the faith and dedication all along and no hesitation. I think you see that in tonight’s performance against a Kansas team that takes two league wins over West Virginia and Baylor. So for us to have a team at that level feels pretty good.” Reilly got things going early for the Sooners (5-9-1), finding the back of the net on a header from the assist from Olivia Odle’s corner kick. The Jayhawks (7-9-1) struck back in the 24th minute with Brie Severns sneaking a ball past the OU goalkeeper Nikki Panas even the match. Reilly would react for the Sooners in the 57th minute, converting a penalty after a foul in the penalty area drawn by freshmen Ella Pappas . The game continued to go back and forth, with Kansas finding the tying goal in the 62nd minute from Raena Childers just outside the six-yard box. Amos secured the game for Weber after 86 minutes by playing a ball into the penalty area which Weber, with her back to the goal, pushed the ball past the KU goalkeeper with her right heel. “I thought we were dominant at times,” Carr added. “There were other times when I thought we were a little careless about the goals we conceded, something we will learn from. But this team will always score goals and we’ve had great performances from people tonight.” “It’s just nice to get back in the victory column and get our first conference win. We have work to do and we need to recover and get ready for Sunday.” The Sooners had the shot advantage in the game, taking 19 to KU’s 14 while KU took five corners to OU’s four. Panas made five saves in goal for OU. Oklahoma returns to the field against Kansas State on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM CT. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Oklahoma and tickets are still on sale at SoonerSports.com/tickets or at the gate on match day. Sunday’s game will be the team’s annual “Pink Game,” supporting breast cancer awareness. Pink hand clappers will be available to the first 200 fans in the gate. For updates and more information about Oklahoma Soccer, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_WSoccer) and likeOklahoma Footballon Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/10/14/soccer-ou-downs-jayhawks-on-webers-game-winner.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos