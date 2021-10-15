Hawkeyes Shuck Cornhuskers, 4-3, in Historic Comeback – University of Iowa Athletics





LINCOLN, NE The University of Iowa soccer team defeated Nebraska 4-3 at Hibner Stadium on Thursday night and stormed back from a three-point deficit to take the biggest comeback win in the history of the program. The Hawkeyes improved to 9-5-1 during the season and 3-4-0 in Big Ten play. A seventh minute goal from Cornhusker Elenore Dale set the tone for most of the first half. The Huskers would take a 3-0 lead on two scores from Nebraskas Sarah Weber six minutes before the break. Then, three minutes before halftime, Sara Wheaton launched a perfect ball from midfield to Alyssa Kellar who served the ball to Courtney Powell for a smooth Hawkeye goal. Iowa continued to improve Husker’s lead as Hailey Rydberg drilled a penalty for Iowas’s second score four minutes into the second half to narrow Nebraskas’ lead to one. Iowa earned the equalizer at the 64e noted when Samantha Cary drove the ball into the penalty area to set up a laser to the back right corner of Kenzie Roling’s net. History repeated itself with nine minutes left to play, when Cary sent another ball into the penalty area to force a scrum, and Iowas top scorer Alyssa Walker headed in, bouncing the game winner into the bottom left corner to give the Hawkeyes the lead. bring . Iowa held on from there to secure the historic comeback and pick up three crucial points in the conference game. HEAR FROM HEAD COACH DAVE DIANNIA

This was the most emotional and inspiring comeback I’ve been a part of in 19 years as head coach. Thanks to Nebraska for how they started the game and followed us right from the start of the game. I’m not sure if we were nervous or not ready, but the momentum quickly turned for them. I’m incredibly proud of the resilience our team showed in the second half, but that goal of finishing the first half with the majority of substitutes on the pitch, in my opinion, was the difference to jump into the second half. Today’s game will not have the same value if we cannot match the quality of the game and the intensity on Sunday. HAWKEYE COMMENTS Sophomore Macy Enneking registered six saves in her regular season debut; the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year had previously been out due to injury.

Alyssa Walkers goal puts her on season seven, a team best; Kenzie Rolings’ score brings her to five goals a year, which is the second highest total.

Iowas’ three-score win is the biggest comeback in the program’s history; the teams last won while conceding three goals in a 4-3 win against Illinois state in 2019.

The Hawkeyes are undefeated in their last 30 games when they score two or more goals. Since the start of the 2018 season, Iowa has a record of two or more goals of 29-0-1. That includes an 8-0 record in 2021, 2-0 in 2020, 13-0-1 in 2019 and 5-0 in 2018. The Hawkeyes won their last two games in 2017 when they scored more than two goals. The last time Iowa lost a game while scoring at least two goals was on October 1, 2017 at Michigan State (L, 3-2).

90 TRACKERS: Sara Wheaton (14) and Samantha Cary (nine) each played the entire Thursday game. Eleven players in the Hawkeye position have logged a minimum of 90 minutes in a game so far this season. They include Rielee Fetty (nine), Addie Bundy (four), Riley Whitaker (two), Olivia Hellweg (two), Hailey Rydberg (2), Miah Schueller, Aleisha Ganief, Courtny Powell and Kenzie Roling. NEXT ONE

The Hawkeyes return home for Senior Day against Illinois at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Kick-off against the Fighting Illini is at 1:00 PM (CT).

