Coaches fired from Aaron Boone’s staff
NEW YORK Three coaches paid for the Yankees throughout the 2021 pratfall, starting as a World Series favorite and ending as a one-time wildcard entry.
Third base coach Phil Nevin, coach Marcus Thames and his assistant PJ Pilittere were thrown overboard by the Aaron Boones staff, and the manager has yet to officially renew his expiring contract.
Of course, turning down these coaches, as first reported by The Athletic on Thursday, doesn’t come close to addressing the core issues of the Yankees’ underperformance.
This is not a problem for Aaron Boone, and this is not a problem for the coaching staff, GM Brian Cashman said in late June, as his club is on the cusp of bottoming out at .500. They do what they need to do, but didn’t get the results we need.
They have my support. Were in this together, Cashman added. I’m the head of baseball operations, so that’s more on me than on them.
And that part hasn’t changed.
Changing strategy
Any major overhaul should start with a candid re-evaluation of the Yankees roster build and player development philosophies.
Since, from about Cashmans’ time, this isn’t a problem for the coaching staff, the Yankees went 41-41 halfway through 51-29, bolstering the GM’s rating.
At the same mid-season point, general manager Hal Steinbrenner said the majority of the blame lies with the players. They are the ones on the field.
Yankees management reserves the right to change course, exchange personnel, and cast new votes at any time for any reason.
And perhaps part of that reason is a shot across the bow at Boone, who will have no job security after 2022 regardless of the extension he signs, assuming he’s re-signed if things bottom out again.
You may have wanted Boone out too, though he managed to get a struggling and disjointed team into the tournament, though it was over in the blink of an eye.
The numbers are in:How the Yankees fared on their 2021 final report
forced out
Nevin’s departure is a personal blow to Boone, who has had a long-standing friendship with the former No. 1 draft pick selected by the Houston Astros for Derek Jeter.
Nevin’ssend from Aaron Judge, which resulted in a zero at the plate in the wildcard game at Fenway Park, a 6-2 Red Sox win that completed a season of questionable decisions at key moments.
But those choices, which publicly determine third base buses, were not primary reasons for not renewing Nevins’ contract.
On the surface, the more analytically driven Yankees coaches, namely pitching coach Matt Blake, are unaffected by this purge.
The increasing influence of analytical data in the hitters meetings has also had an impact.
Despite the players’ affinity for Thames and Pilittere, their willingness to put in the extra work, and their ability to break through video and pitching trends, the Yankees-laden lineup failed to deliver.
With a healthy judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees finished 10th in the league in runs scored, 11th in total bases and batted in more double plays than any other AL team.
Senior management crisis
It’s nothing new to knock off a trusted companion of the Yankee managers’ coaching staff.
It came to pass before the 2009 season, when Cashman fired third base coach Bobby Meacham, a close confidant of Joe Girardi, after Girardis underperformed in the first season.
So Nevin goes, the batting coaches go, but the organization’s stubbornness in collecting hit-or-miss sluggers Joey Gallo, their newest, currently remains intact.
Meanwhile, the contenders in their own division have more diverse, athletic lineups and enough pitching to keep the Yankees back home as they go deeper into October.
For the fourth year in a row, Boone and his coaches ultimately failed to lead a pennant contender to a World Series, and there could be more ramifications for that.
But upper management owns this dilemma, the most expensive flop of the game.
Pete Caldera is the Yankeesbeat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all Yankees analytics, news, trades and more, subscribe today anddownload our app.
Pete Caldera is the Yankeesbeat writer for NorthJersey.com.
