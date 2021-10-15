Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman leaves with hamstring strain vs. Philadelphia Eagles





PHILADELPHIA – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary – already ravaged by injuries and missing three starters – was dealt another heavy blow on Thursday night, with cornerback Richard Sherman early in the first quarter of the 28-22 win over the Eagles and ruled out for the remainder of the match. “He pulled a hamstring,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said afterwards, adding that he wasn’t clear about how serious the pull was. Sherman said on Friday on Twitter: “Disappointed. I’m going to bounce back soon. Demanded a lot from my body in a short time. Better be back.” The injury occurred on the seventh round of the Eagles’ first possession, when Jalen Hurts connected with Quez Watkins for a reception at 23 yards. Sherman tried to run to Watkins, but stopped. He was replaced by Dee Delaney. Taking into account Thursday night, Bucs’ defensive backs have missed a total of 11 games this season. Sherman’s signature would give them relief. To make matters worse, the Bucs played against the Eagles without linebacker Lavonte David, their best linebacker in cover. In Week 1, the Bucs lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who also serves as their nickel back, to an elbow dislocation. Then in Week 3, they lost No. 3 cornerback Jamel Dean (who has since returned) to a knee injury. In week 4 they lost Carlton Davis, top corner, to a quad injury. With two rounds to go against the New England Patriots in Week 4, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a concussion. Both Murphy-Bunting and Davis are on injured reserve with no time frame for a return. “That was definitely a hard blow to us,” Sherman linebacker Shaq Barrett said of Sherman’s injury. “It put us in a more difficult situation, but we have a lot of guys who were ready to perform. They came and did their thing and kept it under control, but we absolutely missed the presence of every guy who is hurt, injured and I haven’t been able to play. We definitely miss those guys.” Arians said he doesn’t believe the Bucs will have to attract more players into their high school. “We’ll just keep playing with the guys we have and see what happens,” Arians said. “Look how long the injury is. And it’s the next man’s turn.’ It was Sherman’s third game in 12 days, having signed with the Buccaneers on September 29 after not playing or practicing in 288 days. He played all but one snap in his first game with the Patriots, but admittedly said he wasn’t in full football form. “We really need this rest and hopefully we’ll see who we can get back, if anyone comes,” said Arians. “But those who have played definitely need a time-out.”

