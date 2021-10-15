Booking.com list quirky T20 pavilion for ultimate cricket stay during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021





LONDON, 15 OCTOBER 2021 – Sports fans looking for the Ultimate Cricket Stay at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will soon have the chance to book an exclusive luxury T20 Pavilion, which comes complete with the sights, sounds and smells of cricket. Booking.com, the tournament’s official accommodation booking partner, is creating a tailor-made cricket-themed airstream glamping retreat, packed with quirks, features and luxuries that will satisfy even the biggest cricket fan. a grass carpet, gigantic cricket ball ice bucket, cleverly crafted furniture, luxurious carpets, cozy cricket blankets and of course a first class big screen TV for watching matches will all be provided for the comfort of guests during the stay. While the scent of cut grass, leather on willow and freshly washed cricket white will permeate the air, in the interior spaces of the living room and bathroom. Cricket themed sound effects can be heard in the airflow and even the bathroom will have a Howzat toilet flush. A wicket beats playlist is also provided to set the right pre-match atmosphere. The T20 Pavilion will be located in the picturesque and quintessentially English setting of Totteridge MillhuhsheAnns Cricket Club in north London and can be booked for the afternoon and night of Saturday 30 October when England face their oldest rivals Australia in the Super 12 stages of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (at 1400 GMT) . Booking for the stay opens at 1000 on Saturday 23 October, the first day of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where England will play their first game of the tournament against the defending champions, West Indies. The booking costs are € 20.21. Computer-generated 3D images of what the T20 Pavilion will look like have been released ahead of the opening match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off this weekend, October 17 in the UAE and Oman, and runs through November 14. After delays and interruptions due to COVID-19, this highly anticipated competition will pit the biggest T20 countries in the world against each other, with some epic matches on the schedule. Booking.com’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 partnership is supported by a The best of rivals philosophy, which supports the premise that when rivals come together, they bring out the best in each other. This applies to the players competing for glory as well as the fans outside the border. Booking.com’s partnership with the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is part of the travel brand’s five-year global strategic partnership with the International Cricket Council, in which Booking.com is the exclusive partner for booking accommodation for all ICC events . Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, said: “We are so excited to create the Booking.com T20 Pavilion that will host Ultimate Cricket Stay, for fans of the game, and is the perfect way to celebrate our partnership with the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. “Booking.com is the digital leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of unique places to stay, and our luxury T20 Pavilion is set to become one of the quirkiest and fun-filled lodging options we’ve ever listed, featuring the sounds and smells of cricket to accompany fantastic visuals. “I’m sure those lucky enough to book this exclusive stay will have an unforgettable T20 glamping experience.”

