FANTASY Dashboard – Match 19 – FanCode ECS Croatia





NICE Last five matches: WWWWW (Average score for 117, average score against 84) SOS Last five matches: LLLLW (Average score for 85, average score against 114) BELGRADE (BEL) Captain: Robin Vitas wicket keeper: Adrian Dunbar Projected top four: Adrian Dunbar, Wintley Burton, Alex Dizija, Robin Vitas Projected opening Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Alister Gajic Spin options: Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Slobodan Tosic BELGRADE Key players: Wintley Burton, star all-rounder from Antigua, can hit six effortlessly with his medium pacers and is just as good at the ball. Second highest scorer for BEL with 140 runs in five innings, including a well put together 64 from 32 balls vs LJU. Gaurav Chopra, allrounder, joint top wicket taker for BEL who picked up FIVE wickets with a best return of 3-6. He also scored 25 runs in the only game he hit. Alexander Dizija, the top order batter looked solid, top score for BEL with 210 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls vs. SIB. Slobodan Tosic, right arm off spinner, has the best economy in the tournament so far at just 4.00 runs per over. He is also the second highest wicket taker for BEL taking FOUR wickets. SIR OLIVER SPLIT (SOS) Captain: Nikola Davidovico wicket keeper: Sam Houghton Projected top four: Sam Houghton, Nikola Davidovic, Drazan Jakolis, Ornob Masum Projected opening Bowlers: Nikola Davidovic, Josip Jukic SIR OLIVER SPLIT Key players: Nikola Davidovico, star all-rounder, the captain will lead by example with both bat and ball. He is SOS’ all-time leading scorer. He is the second highest scorer for SOS this tournament, racking up 120 runs including a player of the match unbeaten 78 from 37 balls. He is also the second highest wicket taker for SOS picking up FIVE wickets. Sam Houghton, The New Zealand born wicketkeeper batter, is an accomplished campaigner who has played cricket for about 18 years and also represented the NZ U15 indoor cricket team. Top scorer for SOS collected 137 runs in six games, including unbeaten scores of 50 and 49 on Wednesday against a strong ZAS team. Ornob Masum, handy all-rounder, second highest scorer for SOS who has scored 45 runs and has collected THREE wickets in four matches so far. Jovan Reba is one of the few players to have played in all caps for Serbia, disturbing the batters with his movement and accuracy. The 20-year-old is also nicknamed “Mr. Sixit” because of his lower-order fireworks with the bat. Top wicket taker for SOS who picked up SIX wickets and scored 46 runs so far. SOS took their first win of the tournament against Ljubljana on Wednesday to keep their shot at Finals Day. SOS will find it difficult to replicate that success against high-flying Belgrade, which has a much better NRR. Two wins for Belgrade will likely mean first place in the standings. Match Prediction: Belgrade (BEL) to win both games comfortably. Tune in to the LIVE action from Croatia Monday to Saturday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

