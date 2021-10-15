Longhorns Closes XC Regular Season at FSU Invite





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The No. 24 men’s cross country program finished sixth in the men’s Garnet 8K, while the women’s team finished second in the open 6K at the FSU Invitational. Led by sophomores Haftu Knight who was the first Longhorn to finish the Men’s 8K with a time of 23:28.2, Texas scored 233 points. The Texas outing finished behind just five top-10 teams and also surpassed No. 20 Florida State and No. 22 Alabama. freshman Yaseen Abdalla finished just behind Knight’s time at 23:28.3. The duo both finished with a personal best, losing 26 seconds from their previous record. Crayton Coach competed in his first race of the season and was the third runner to finish with a time of 23:46.3, a personal best of 49 seconds. Rodger Rivera and Abraham Avila Martinez also set a personal best in the 8K with their times of 23:53.5 and 24:05.7 respectively. Cole Lindhorst completed his first race of the season with a time of 24:16.6, while Cruz Gomez added a time of 24:22.9. Beth Ramos led the women’s team to a second-place finish in the open 6K at the Apalachee Regional Park. Ramos finished with a time of 21:28.1 at 14 . to ende, general. freshman Eva Jess continued her strong debut season with a personal best time of 19 seconds at 21:43.3 to finish 22nd. sophomore Alexa Rodriguez also claimed a personal best of 6K with 34 seconds at 21:43.6 at 27 . to ende. Monica Hebner posted a time of 22:08.2, while Isabel Hebner finished with a time of 22:12.7. Ava Peeples finished just behind with her time of 22:18.1, while Maddie Hatfield rounded out the top seven of Longhorn performers with her time of 22:21.7. The Longhorns head to the Big 12 Cross Country Championships for their next meeting on October 29 in Stillwater, Okla. Standings men’s teams No. 1 NAU –4-6-9-20-25-56-103 (64 points) No. 7 Colorado 7-23-24-36-38-40-105 (128 points) No. 8 Arkansas 10-16-27-31-44-47-108 (128 points) No. 5 BYU 1-8-19-35-68-97-106 (131 points) New. 2 Notre Dame 5-17-51-57-73-86-88 (203 points) No. 24 Texas 28-29-43-54-79-102-103 (233 points) Individual finishes men Haftu Knight 23:28.2 Yaseen Abdalla 23:28.3 Crayton Coach 23:46.3 Rodger Rivera 23:53.5 Abraham Avila Martinez 24:05.7 Cole Lindhorst 24:16.6 Cruz Gomez 24:22.9 Isaac Alonzo 25:01.6 Standings women’s teams (open) Tennessee 1-8-13-22-23-24-43 (67 points) Texas 9-17-21-35-40-42-44 (122 points) State of Florida 12-20-29-41-50-80-110 (152 points) NAU 4-14-32-52-67-77-125 (169 points) Utah 3-27-39-62-64-88 (195 points) Individual results ladies Beth Ramos 21:28.1 Eva Jess 21:36.6 Alexa Rodriguez 21:45.5 Monica Hebner 22:08.2 Isabel Hebner 22:12.7 Ava Peeples 22:18.1 Maddie Hatfield 22:21.7 Kelsie Vicknair 22:34.8 Alyssa Duhart DNF Aaliya Fazel DNF

