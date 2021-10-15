A Closer Look at Charlie McAvoy’s Contract Renewal

Get the latest sports news in Boston
Bruins
The richest contract in Boston Bruins history belongs to Charlie McAvoy.
“I’m just so overjoyed today,” McAvoy told the media after Friday’s training session at Warrior Ice Arena. “I couldn’t be happier.”
As first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Bruins and McAvoy agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million. on the eve of their season opener. The $9.5 million AAV includes a $3.25 million signing bonus for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons; a $3 million signing bonus for the 2024-25, 2025-26, 2028-29, and 2029-30 seasons; and a $4 million signing bonus for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 campaigns.
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the new deal includes a move ban – from 2025-28.
McAvoy (24 goals, 98 assists in 235 games) became one of the best two-way defenders in the league in his first four seasons. It was only a matter of time before the 23-year-old cashed in on a big payday as notable matchmakers like Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Cale Makar and Miro Heiskanen signed lucrative contract extensions this off-season.
General manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins have indeed made a significant investment with McAvoy. They will begin a similar negotiation when David Pastrnak’s contract – worth $6.6 million per season – expires at the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Even with another fixed salary season ahead of us, signing McAvoy for less than $10 million from a front office standpoint is quite remarkable. The Bruins will have just over $12 million in projected cap space with five pending opening night free agents — UFAs Patrice Bergeron and Anton Blidh and RFAs Jake DeBrusk, Karson Kuhlman and Jakub Zboril — for the 2022-23 campaign. . But sure enough, the new McAvoy contract brings a win for both sides.
“Of course, Donny [Sweeney] identified a key member of this team that he wanted to lock up for the long term. And he is now part of the core and [he will be] forward,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told the press. “For a coach, it’s great. [McAvoy] does everything right for us. He works hard. He’s trying to get better and he wants to be more of a leader, which probably helps him in that area. I think everyone likes security, and to know that he has it will be reassuring for him.”
The Long Beach, New York native has called Boston home since enrolling as a freshman at Boston University for the 2015-16 season. The Bruins signed their 14th overall roster of 2016 to an entry-level contract after McAvoy’s second season.
McAvoy signed a three-year bridge contract after the 2018-19 campaign, but he never thought he’d play anywhere else. His comfort level with the organization and the city has more long-term benefits after the new deal.
“That was my goal and my vision,” he said. “My life is here in Boston. I came to live here full time. I’m here in the summer. I have my routines and it’s here all year round except I go see my family [on Long Island] on some weekends. But I live here and I love it here. I love the city, the people, the fans – everything. It is my home and I felt at home there and I wanted to be. So, like I said, it’s just a dream come true.”
McAvoy must have bigger dreams in mind. He will likely find himself in the discussion of the Norris Trophy for the next few seasons. But his biggest goal for the next decade isn’t about individual hardware, but about hoisting a Stanley Cup after coming so close to achieving that dream in 2019.
“Just Boston’s championship pedigree is something I’m so thankful for, and the team that’s been here since I’ve been here… every year we’ve been competitive, and the team that’s been drafted here,” added McAvoy. “So all I know is a championship expectation, which I’m so thankful for. That’s where you want to be. That’s the dream of winning and taking a shot every year and looking at everyone in the room and saying ‘we feel we can do it’. You know, that’s so special, and I feel like that’s the culture and the expectation here. And you want to be a part of that.”
