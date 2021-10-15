Yankees Searching For Aaron Boone’s ‘Bad Cop’ Proves They’re Lost





Here’s a tip for the New York Yankees, who keep looking for a “stronger” addition to Aaron Boone: Maybe you don’t need to complement Boone’s nice character if you just let him go? Why supplement what doesn’t work instead of replace? The Yankees took their first strong steps on Thursday afternoon to create a different world by firing batting coach Marcus Thames, assistant batting instructor PJ Pilittere and third base coach. Phil Nevino. Nevin, known to regular fans for the outrageous number of outs on record in 2021, fought back this season from extreme COVID illness to join Boone and bring his patented toughness to the locker room. For some reason, the blend didn’t work. When it came time to fire Nevin from his shifts, Brian Cashman called, not Boone. While it was believed that this coaching purge would be the first step in seeing how Boone could bring in an entirely new staff, some suspected that the team might try to force him to leave of his own accord by stripping his group of his personal preferences. Now the tide has suddenly turned again. Rumor has it that the Yankees are auditioning for another gruff voice in the locker room to counter Boone’s nice guy attitude. And all this has U.S thinking is… isn’t this a tacit admission that Boone’s style doesn’t work? If the team is actively looking for a louder voice to drown Boone every now and then, why even keep Boone as the figurehead of a staff he didn’t choose? Sources: Yankees are considering coaching candidates who could be the ying to Aaron Boone’s yang, someone who could help players push more. https://t.co/aUyp1fmSLi — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 15, 2021 Why are the Yankees looking for Aaron Boone’s “bad cop”? The idea here is presumably that Boone will enter a locker room feud as the conflict-absorbing “good cop” after a designated “angry guy” has already messed things up. Isn’t that extremely transparent? Won’t players just get used to waiting glassy-eyed through the tired act for Boone to enter the room to reassure them that everything will be okay? If the message doesn’t work, won’t this stalwart tactic dilute everything? And if Boone is not trusted to motivate, but to put the motivational tactics on paper with platitudes, Why will this increase team readiness? It’s easy for outsiders to say that the Yankees seem to be “not trying” on their various sleepwalks, but wise fans know this isn’t true. The team wants to win. The selection was not good enough. Often they looked unprepared. That depends on the instructional coaching and the “idea men” above, not the saliva-launching screamers in the locker room. Nevin was an inadequate third base coach, but there was no problem with his motivational voice in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Replacing him with an angry co-worker who Boone doesn’t know or trust very much feels like a sideways move. As long as the same decision makers are responsible for building the roster and honing their skills, nothing changes after an emotional firecracker.

