Michigan State Mens Golf Hosts Quail Valley Intercollegiate This Weekend





East Lansing, Michigan. The Michigan state men’s golf team returns to the course this weekend, playing its penultimate event of the fall program at the Quail Valley Intercollegiate in Vero Beach, Florida. Hosted by the Spartans, the eighth annual event takes place at Quail Valley Golf Club, Sunday (36 holes) and Monday (18 holes). The 16-team field includes six schools ranked in the top 50 by Golfstat. “We are so proud to host the eighth annual Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational,” MSU Head Coach Casey Lubahn said. “This event has grown to be one of the finest in this section of the calendar and the membership, staff and friends in Vero Beach have supported us beyond our wildest expectations. I would like to thank John and Kathleen Gorman for welcoming and helping us make this happen. The event has been a cherished part of our season for the past few years I would also like to thank Don Meadows and his staff at Quail Valley Golf Club for arranging the operations and set up, making this an incredible experience for the players and coaches this weekend. “ Date: Sunday Oct 17. – Monday 18 Oct

Class: Quail Valley Golf Club

Live Score:Gulf state

By / Yardage: 72 / 7,350

Format: Stroke play, 54 holes, five plays, four counts

Scheme:Sunday rounds 1 and 2 starting with a shotgun start at 8.30 am

Tuesday: Round three with tee times from 8am on the first and 10th holes. THE SETUP 1. Troy Taylor (Sr., Westerville, Ohio / Westerville South)

2. Brad Smithson (Jr., Grand Rapids, Michigan / Forest Hills Eastern)

3. James Piot (Sr.-5, Canton, Michigan / Detroit Catholic Central)

4. Ashton McCulloch (Fr., Kingston, Ontario / Holy Cross Catholic)

5. August Meekhof (So., Coopersville, Michigan/Allendale) THE FIELD Boston College, Indiana (No. 25), Jacksonville, Kansas (No. 11), Kent State (No. 31), Louisiana-Lafayette, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Michigan State (No. 28), Missouri-Kansas City, Nebraska, Northwest (No. 24), Rutgers, South Florida (No. 10), Toledo. THE COURSE Quail Valley, designed by Tommy Fazio and Nick Price, was named one of the Top 10 Premier Clubs by LINKS Magazine in 2010. TOURNAMENT HISTORY The Spartans won the Quail Valley Intercollegiate twice in 2015 and 2016 in the tournament’s six-year history and finished second in 2017. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Notre Dame won the event with a score of 43 under par 821; Michigan State was seventh, with Brad Smithson in 12th place (7-under par 209) and James Piot tying for 24th place (6-under par 210). LAST TIME OFF Michigan State shot a 2-under par 278 in the final round, finishing in fifth place out of 14 teams at the Fighting Irish Classic on October 5. The Spartans finished the 54-hole tournament with a score of 2-under par 838 (274-286-278). freshman Ashton McCulloch was MSU’s best finisher, finishing in 15th place with even par 210 (68-71-71). LUBAHN’S THOUGHTS “Our team is coming home from a great competition here and we are looking forward to challenging a very strong field on a great golf course. Our depth will be important and we will have to focus on eliminating the high numbers and inefficiencies that we’ve had if we do that, I think we have a great chance of joining next Monday afternoon.”

