



Hampshire Cricket’s historian, Dave Allen, is back with a series of articles for Black History Month October 14, 2021

Hampshire Cricket historian Dave Allen is back with a series of articles for Black History Month – read part two below. In 1895, Hampshire’s first season in the County Championship, their opening professional bowlers were Harry Baldwin of Berkshire and Tom Soar of Nottinghamshire – the latter combining playing with groundsman duties. It has always been typical of Hampshire that they have recruited players from far and wide and in 1899 they chose an all-rounder CB (Charles Bennett) Llewellyn, known as ‘Buck’, to play against the traveling Australians. Born in Natal, South Africa, he had already played for a South African side against England in what would be called test matches in 1896 and 1899. The story of ‘Buck’ Llewellyn is fascinating. Despite some objections from his family’s descendants, it is clear that he could be described in current terms as Hampshire’s first ‘black’ player, as his mother was born on the volcanic island of St. were descendants of slaves. His father Thomas was born in Wales and probably arrived and settled in South Africa as a serving soldier. In some ways, CB Llewellyn is quite like Basil D’Oliveira, who was once known as a ‘Cape Colored’ player and was therefore banned from playing at the highest level in South Africa under the severely repressive post-war apartheid system. At the end of the 19e century, before legislation enacting that system, Llewellyn could play for Natal and South Africa, although Neil Jenkinson, the former historian of his biographer Hampshire, noted that even when white South Africans held the bulk of power in a hierarchical system. Two months after Llewellyn’s debut for Hampshire, the Second Boer War began in his native South Africa. He settled in Hampshire where, according to regulations, he had to qualify for two years per hometown before he could play in the County Championship. During that period he got to play against the traveling West Indians in Southampton in 1900, scoring 93 and 6 and taking 13 wickets in the match, while his championship career was launched in Portsmouth on 6 May 1901 against a strong Lancashire side. Llewellyn got off to a modest start in what was to become a heavy defeat, the match lasting only two of the scheduled three days, but with four wickets in the match he had made a start and from then until 1910 he would play an important part, together with a group of younger professionals in raising the standards of Hampshire’s county cricket. By the end of his county career, he had scored nearly 9,000 runs, racking up 15 centuries in 196 appearances for Hampshire, adding 711 wickets. Llewellyn played a total of 15 Test Matches for South Africa, the last, touring England for the 1912 Triangular Tournament. After the 1910 England county season, he left Hampshire in a wage dispute, moving to Accrington and later Radcliffe to Lancashire League to play cricket that was paid better. In 1934, aged 57, he played for East Lancashire Paper Mill CC when they won the Bolton League, but by 1939 he had moved to Chertsey in Surrey where he died following a domestic accident in June 1964. By this time Danny was the The county’s next black player, Danny Livingstone had arrived from Antigua.

