Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy Reach 8-Year Extension, $76 Million





Boston Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million, general manager Don Sweeney announced Friday. The 23-year-old would be a restricted free agent after the season. McAvoy is in the final year of a three-year bridging deal that has paid him $4.9 million a year and now lands the largest deal in Bruins franchise history. The $9.5 million average annual value on McAvoy’s deal is in line with the massive contracts awarded to several NHL defenders during the off-season, including Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar (six years, $9 million AAV), the Dallas Stars’ Miro Heiskanen (eight years, $8.45 million AAV), the Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones (eight years, $9.5 million AAV), the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski (six years, $9, 58 million AAV) and the New Jersey Devils’ Dougie Hamilton (seven years, $9 million AAV). And McAvoy has plans on how he’ll use some of his new money. “Maybe I’ll go get my dog ​​a handful of bones,” McAvoy said, adding, “It’s such a whirlwind. Now I can just do what I love, which is play hockey, and there’s no stress about it. to come to work every day and do what I like.” After starting his career with Zdeno Chara, McAvoy inherited the real number 1 role of defender last season. He led all Bruins skaters in ice age (23 minutes, 59 seconds per game) while scoring five goals and 25 assists in 51 games. McAvoy finished fifth in the Norris Trophy voting. “We think highly of him, both as a player and as a person,” Sweeney told reporters earlier this week. “He’s growing into a leadership role, he’s been included in that leadership group, and hopefully that’s an indication that Charlie has grown into the person, both as a leader and as a player, that we all hoped he would be.” McAvoy, who played at Boston University, was selected by the Bruins as the number 14 overall pick of the 2016 NHL drawing. The Long Beach, New York native is expected to be part of the Blue Line for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. “There’s no place I’d rather be,” McAvoy said. “Ever since I got here I wanted to be in Boston. It’s been a dream to come to BU and be able to stay here. It’s just been such a dream to get to this point. happier than I am now .” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said McAvoy was “just a great story for us as an organization.” “He’s part of the core now and moving forward,” Cassidy said. “It’s great for a coach. He works hard and tries to get better. He’s growing into a leader, I think it helps him in that department.” Cassidy said the biggest concern is that McAvoy could put too much pressure on himself because of the “big ticket.” “The only thing that happens sometimes,” said the coach. “So he just has to be careful, just go out and play, be the same Charlie McAvoy you’ve always been, get better and better. That’s the only discussion I’ll probably ever have with Charlie.’ The Bruins open their season at home against the Stars on Saturday. Cassidy said 22-year-old Jeremy Swayman will start in goal over veteran Linus Ullmark. Long-time goalkeeper Tuukka Rask has not been signed but says he wants to return when he recovers from hip surgery. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

