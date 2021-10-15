Washington RB Jaret Patterson remembers crying when Sean Taylor died

Born and raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Jaret Patterson grew up a huge fan of the Washington Football Team. Some of the 22-year-old’s earliest memories of the Burgundy and Gold include watching franchise icons Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Chris Cooley and the late Sean Taylor.

When Taylor died tragically on November 27, 2007, Patterson remembers exactly where he was and how he felt. He even started to cry when he heard the news that one of his favorite players had been murdered.

“I can remember the day when I went to school and heard the tragic news that he had passed away and that I was crying,” Patterson said Thursday. “That’s how much of an impact Sean Taylor had on me, the entire organization and just the entire DC, Maryland.”

In addition, Patterson – who was only seven years old at the time of Taylor’s death – made a poster of security in Washington when he died.

“[The poster] in my basement. I’ve got pictures and stuff,” Patterson said. “That’s how much of an impact he had on me.”

Now a rookie running back for his home team, Patterson will be on the sidelines on Sunday as the team holds a pregame ceremony with Taylor’s iconic number 21 officially retiring. Taylor’s family and friends will be in attendance at FedEx Field for the ceremony, along with numerous former Washington players as part of the team’s Alumni Homecoming Weekend.

“I just heard we’re retiring his number. That’s big,” Patterson said. “He was a unique player. I love that and I can’t wait to see the ceremony. Hopefully we take the win so we can represent him because he is definitely a big part of this organization.”

Although Patterson was young when Taylor played, he was able to unravel several parts of Taylor’s career that have stayed with him to this day.

“When he first came into the league, he wore the number 36. I remember his first preseason game, he played against the Broncos and caught a pick-six,” Patterson said. “I knew a little bit about Sean Taylor and that Miami team. But he came to us, I’m like ‘we have a man.’ You want him to play on your team.”

In addition to Taylor’s preseason pick-six against Denver, Patterson mentioned the safety’s huge hit on Bills gambler Brian Moorman in the Pro Bowl as another number 21 memory he will never forget.

Patterson has never met Taylor, but said Thursday that he would have liked the chance. However, he did get to personally watch the security at FedEx Field, a memory he cherishes to this day.

“I wish he were still alive,” said the running back.

As a kid, Patterson said he wanted to be like Taylor on the field, but joked that he didn’t have the size to be as powerful as Taylor.

“He was one of the best protections. He could cover the ground. He was just a freak athlete,” Patterson said. “He was like a linebacker in safety, but could move. Wants to be like that.” I’m obviously not his size, but watching him play was amazing. It was an honor.”

Now suited to Washington, Patterson remains one of the many people in Washington’s community who, even years after his tragic death, have remained attached to Taylor and his legacy.

“It just says what kind of person he was on the field and off the field,” Patterson said. “If you look from the outside in, he’s a person you wanted to play with, wanted to talk to.”

The running back recalled that when Taylor first arrived in Washington, many thought he was a bad guy or a bad person. But as his time in Washington progressed, he quickly became a fan favorite.

“When he got here, people thought he was a villain and things like that,” Patterson said. “Then people started to notice, ‘this is a good guy.’ He was just playing balls to the wall. I just feel he was a great person. The organization was lucky to have him and I’m lucky to be here and represent him.”